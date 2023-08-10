A member of the Union Park Advisory Board is calling for the city to provide more dedicated outdoor pickleball courts.
The city now has pickleball lines on its two tennis courts in City Park. It also offers open play pickleball on Monday nights, as well as on weekdays, on the wooden basketball court in Union Memorial Auditorium.
“Monday night we had 28 people here for pickleball,” Jeff Watson said near the end of the Thursday, Aug. 3, park board meeting. “It was crazy. We’re getting more and more.”
“During the week, we’re getting a lot more,” parks department Program Coordinator Angie Breeden added.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the city looked a couple years ago at converting the tennis courts at City Park to hold four pickleball courts. He said estimates came in at $94,000 to resurface the courts, not including the costs for new nets and fencing.
“It’s on our list of projects, but it’s not as high as other things,” he said.
Asked for further comment Friday, Pohlmann said any review of the courts was “very preliminary.”
“There is not a plan, currently,” he said. “Whenever we’re looking at the configuration, though, to put four pickleball courts there, you would no longer be able to play tennis. It would change that area solely into pickleball.”
The pickleball courts would face east-west, compared to the current north-south configuration of the tennis courts, Pohlmann added.
“We’re not actively doing that,” he said. “If we did, that recommendation would come through the Park Advisory Board. It would give guidance on that.”
Pohlmann’s No. 1 priority remains renovating the large pavilion at City Park, he said at Thursday’s meeting.
“Before it falls in,” Breeden added.
Earlier this year, the parks department was turned down in its request for a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that would have paid for half the pavilion project’s $750,964 cost, with the city responsible for the remainder.
The Board of Aldermen then turned down a request for $291,720 to replace the roof at the large pavilion, which was built in 1928, which Pohlmann said would have addressed the primary issue with the building.
Union pickleball players could have a more immediate issue on their hands. The city is planning to close the auditorium for several months for renovations.
“What will I do on Monday nights?” Watson asked.
While it has the popular indoor pickleball program, Union is quickly falling behind Washington in the outdoor game. Players there will soon be able to play pickleball in a new pavilion that is a joint venture between the Washington Town & Country Fair Board and the city. The pavilion is replacing the Entertainment Tent, where small concerts are held, and will house four pickleball courts.
Pickleball is similar to tennis, but it is played on a smaller 44-foot-long by 20-foot-wide court, with a 34-inch-high net.
(1) comment
“There is not a plan, currently,” he said. “Whenever we’re looking at the configuration, though, to put four pickleball courts there, you would no longer be able to play tennis. It would change that area solely into pickleball.”
Yeah and as a tax paying citizen of Union as well, that doesn't make any sense for my current needs and hobbies. I am an avid tennis player and use these courts every week. It sounds like we could make a, you know, compromise? Crazy in this world, I know. I would be all for renovating the entire surface and having a couple of pickle ball courts and 1 tennis court. Don't alienate one outdoor activity because another one is currently on trend. I am all for renovating the pavilion as long as we do a better job in the future at holding more events with better entertainment and marketing/advertising those events in a way that is inclusive, ahead of time, and accessible to all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.