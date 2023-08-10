Jeff Watson playing pickleball
Buy Now

Union park board member Jeff Watson prepares to hit the ball during a 2021 pickleball match at Union Memorial Auditorium. Watson is calling on the city to have dedicated outdoor pickleball courts.

 Missourian File Photo/Geoff Folsom

A member of the Union Park Advisory Board is calling for the city to provide more dedicated outdoor pickleball courts.

The city now has pickleball lines on its two tennis courts in City Park. It also offers open play pickleball on Monday nights, as well as on weekdays, on the wooden basketball court in Union Memorial Auditorium.

Tags

(1) comment

Elisevseveryone

“There is not a plan, currently,” he said. “Whenever we’re looking at the configuration, though, to put four pickleball courts there, you would no longer be able to play tennis. It would change that area solely into pickleball.”

Yeah and as a tax paying citizen of Union as well, that doesn't make any sense for my current needs and hobbies. I am an avid tennis player and use these courts every week. It sounds like we could make a, you know, compromise? Crazy in this world, I know. I would be all for renovating the entire surface and having a couple of pickle ball courts and 1 tennis court. Don't alienate one outdoor activity because another one is currently on trend. I am all for renovating the pavilion as long as we do a better job in the future at holding more events with better entertainment and marketing/advertising those events in a way that is inclusive, ahead of time, and accessible to all.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.