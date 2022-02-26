As of Friday morning, only one race that files with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office is contested.
Judge Matthew Houston, of Pacific, who was recently appointed to the Division 6 associate Circuit Court judge seat in the 20th Circuit, is being challenged by Charles “Chep” Hurth, a Union-based attorney who lives in New Haven, where he is also city attorney.
Houston was sworn into the judgeship formerly held by Judge David Hoven earlier this month after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson. Hurth once worked for Hoven. Houston and Hurth are running in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary.
One person has filed for the elected clerk of the Circuit Court post that Bill D. Miller is retiring from after 40 years.
Republican Ashley Campbell, of Union, has worked for the Circuit Court in Franklin County since 2017. The University of Missouri graduate worked as a legal assistant at a bankruptcy law firm from 2006 to 2008 and at a civil litigation firm from 2008 to 2013, before being a stay-at-home mother for four years.
Campbell’s current workload involves managing visiting judges’ cases, and serving as the backup clerk on felony dockets in Divisions 1 and 2, she said. She was recently accepted into the Missouri Court Management Institute, the state’s judicial education program for judges, circuit clerks, clerks and attorneys, which will begin in 2023, she said.
“It’s a wonderful honor, as only a small number of individuals are selected from around the state for the program,” Campbell, 38, said. “I also think it will be beneficial for adjusting to the position, if elected.”
While she says she would have big shoes to fill, Campbell said she would have a smooth transition from Miller’s time in office.
“I truly enjoy my work as a court clerk, and I understand the functions and responsibilities of the office,” she said. “I decided to run because I want to ensure the office continues to run as efficiently as it has in the past, while maintaining its integrity.”
Campbell wants to improve technology in the office and work to retain more employees, she said. Her husband is Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell.
Two incumbents filed for reelection with Franklin County since The Missourian’s print deadline Tuesday — Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann, of Washington, and Division 5 Associate Circuit Judge Joe Purschke, of Union. Both will run in the Republican Primary.
A total of 16 Republicans and eight Democrats have filed for the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is among those who filed for the U.S. Senate seat after The Missourian’s Tuesday print deadline. Other Republicans to file for the Senate seat include Bernie Mowinski, of Sunrise Beach; C.W. Gardner, of St. Louis; Eric McElroy, of Tunas; Dennis Lee Chilton, of Springfield; Robert Allen, of Defiance; and Kevin C. Schepers, of Fenton.
Candidates filing since Tuesday morning for the Democratic Senate Primary were Scott Sifton, of St. Louis; Josh Shipp, of St. Louis; and Jewel Kelly, of Festus.
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, filed for another two-year term. Josh Ciskowski, an O’Fallon Republican, also joined the four-person race.
Two Republican candidates have filed for the State Senate District 26 position Schatz has to leave because of term limits. State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, and restaurant owner Ben Brown, of Washington, filed Tuesday.
One candidate has filed for the District 88 State House position, Pacific Democrat John Kiehne.
Two candidates have filed for House District 118, which includes the southern part of Franklin County and northeastern Washington County, with Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, filing for reelection in the redrawn district since The Missourian’s Tuesday deadline.
Two candidates filed with the Secretary of State’s Office Tuesday for the Division 2 judgeship in the 20th Circuit. Judge Ryan Helfrich, who was appointed to his seat Dec. 30 by Parson to replace retired Judge Ike Lamke, will face Steve White. Both Washington residents, Helfrich is a former partner at Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC, while White is a partner with the Union law firm White, Briegel and Hiatt LLC.