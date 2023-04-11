A month after Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed and Officer Adam Sullentrup severely wounded in a shooting at a Hermann convenience store, area residents are continuing to show their support for the officers and their families by planning fundraisers.
One of the ongoing fundraisers is the Active Lifestyle Products & Services (ALPS) Brands’ raffle to benefit Sullentrup, who was transferred to a hospital in Colorado last week as he continues his recovery.
The raffle prizes include a Benelli SBE II Performance Shop Waterfowl Edition Shotgun, a $500 ALPS Brands gift card, and two half-hogs with processing. Tickets for the raffle are $5, or five for $20, and the drawing will be held April 21. Tickets can be purchased at ALPS Brands, 4575 Highway 185, New Haven.
Other fundraisers include the Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride, which is planned for May 13. This UTV ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rosebud Community Park. There is a $25 entry fee.
The event is also planned to include a barbecue, silent auction, raffles and T-shirt sales. Portions of the proceeds will go toward the Griffith family while other portions will go toward paying for a memorial for Griffith at Rosebud Community Park. A portion of the proceeds will raise money for new playground equipment at the park, a project that Griffith supported.
The following weekend, Saturday, May 20, there will be a fundraiser barbecue to support Sullentrup’s recovery at the Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge, 19 W. 1st St., Eureka. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature a barbecue dinner, cash bar, silent auction and raffles for prizes including a Ruger 10/22 Carbine, an Over/Under 12 Gauge Shotgun and other raffle prizes.
On June 10, there will be a “Back the Blue” benefit concert in New Haven.
Initially planned to be held at Paddle Stop Brewery, the concert has been moved to New Haven’s American Legion Post No. 366.
The change was made in part because of restrictions on fundraising at the brewery, according to New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Bennett, but Paddle Stop is still supporting the event and will be donating beer.
“The Benefit Concert for Adam Sullentrup is the New Haven Community coming together to show our support for Adam and his wife, Michelle, on his long road to recovery,” Bennett said. “Adam and his wife have given many years to the New Haven community as first responders and we would like to show our appreciation for their service to us. We would like to say thank you and want them to know that we are here for them, give back to them, and support them on their journey to a full recovery.”
The event will begin with dinner served at 4 p.m., followed by live music from local band Unspecific Railroad starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets that include food, dessert, drinks and concert admission are available for $50, and tickets for only the concert for $20, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8j24ek. All proceeds will go toward Adam Sullentrup’s Recovery Fund.
While more fundraiser events have been planned for the Griffith and Sullentrup families, a memorial plaque for Griffith was thought to have been stolen recently from the temporary memorial at the Hermann Casey’s General Store location where Griffith was shot.
The missing plaque was returned Monday after being gone for several days, according to the Hermann Police Department.
A reward announced for the plaque after it went missing last week was reportedly still being offered as of Monday morning.