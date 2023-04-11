Officer Adam Sullentrup and his wife, Michelle, with their dogs (copy)

Pictured are Hermann Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup and his wife, Michelle, with their three dogs. Sullentrup was seriously injured when he was shot while responding to an incident at Hermann’s Casey’s General Store March 12. 

 Submitted Photo.

A month after Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed and Officer Adam Sullentrup severely wounded in a shooting at a Hermann convenience store, area residents are continuing to show their support for the officers and their families by planning fundraisers.

One of the ongoing fundraisers is the Active Lifestyle Products & Services (ALPS) Brands’ raffle to benefit Sullentrup, who was transferred to a hospital in Colorado last week as he continues his recovery. 