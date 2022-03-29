Races for the state Legislature saw some late filings in advance of Tuesday’s deadline.
In the District 26 state Senate election, state Rep. Nate Tate, restaurant owner Ben Brown and local businessman Bob Jones have filed in the Republican Primary, while Labadie music teacher John Kiehne is the only Democrat currently in the race.
A third candidate joined the race for the House District 109 seat Tuesday morning. Kyle Marquart, of Washington, filed to face incumbent Rep. John Simmons, of Washington, and Anthony Campbell in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary.
Kiehne previously was in the District 88 state House race, which includes the parts of Pacific in St. Louis County. But, as of Tuesday morning, that race now has only Republicans Nancy R. Stevens, of Wildwood, and Holly Jones, of Eureka.
Union Alderman Brian Pickard and Brad Banderman of St. Clair, associate/youth pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, both filed March 22 for the state House District 119 seat Tate is leaving to run for Senate. Marty Marler, a land surveyor from Sullivan, filed for the seat a month earlier. All three are Republicans.
The seat represents part of eastern and central Franklin County, including Union, St. Clair and most of Pacific.
In District 118, which covers Sullivan, Beaufort and parts of Washington County, Rep. Mike McGirl, of Potosi, is the only candidate in the Republican Primary, while Sally Brooks, a teacher in Washington County, has filed for the Democratic Primary.
Judge Ryan Helfrich, who was appointed Dec. 30 to fill the seat of retiring 20th Judicial Circuit Division 2 Judge Ike Lamke, will have at least two challengers. Helfrich, a former partner at Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC in Washington, will face Steve White in the Republican Primary. The winner of that contest advances to face Democrat Bill Stahlhuth, also a Washington attorney, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Unlike other local judgeships, candidates for the Division 2 seat file with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
County office
In races that file with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, Republican Ashley Campbell withdrew from the race to replace retiring Circuit Court Clerk Bill D. Miller on Friday, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said. Campbell, the first candidate to file in the circuit clerk’s race, has worked for the circuit court in Franklin County since 2017.
Campbell’s withdrawal leaves fellow Republicans Laurie Davis Osseck, adult programs coordinator for Scenic Regional Library, and Connie S. Ward, currently Miller’s chief deputy circuit court clerk, as candidates in the Aug. 2 primary. No one has filed in the Democratic primary.
In an email to The Missourian, Campbell wrote that she withdrew from the race for “personal family reasons.” She endorsed Ward for the position.
“She has worked for the court for over 20 years and is extremely knowledgeable,” Campbell wrote of Ward. “She would make a wonderful Circuit Clerk and I truly hope that voters make their selection based on experience and knowledge.”
As of Tuesday morning, only one other race that files with Franklin County was contested. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday, after The Missourian’s print deadline, to file.
Judge Matthew Houston, of Pacific, who was recently appointed to the Division 6 associate Circuit Court judge seat in the 20th Circuit, is being challenged by Charles “Chep” Hurth, a Union-based attorney who lives in New Haven, where he is also city attorney.
Incumbents currently running unopposed are: Republicans Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker; County Clerk Tim Baker; Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann; Prosecutor Matthew Becker; Auditor Angela Gibson; and Division 5 Associate Circuit Judge Joe Purschke.
Republican Lisa Smart, Franklin County’s chief deputy recorder of deeds, is running for the post now held by retiring Recorder of Deeds Jennifer Metcalf.
Republican Mark Brinkmann, who was elected New Haven municipal judge in 2021, is seeking the Division 7 judicial position currently held by Associate Judge Stanley Williams, who has not announced if he will seek another term.
While filing for the elections closed Tuesday, county office candidates have until 5 p.m. May 24 to withdraw from the race and remove their name from the ballot without a court order. “They would just need to come into our office and fill out the paper stating they are withdrawing,” Baker said.