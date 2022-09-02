Rockin' Chair Eagles Tribute Band

St. Louis-based band, Rockin’ Chair, will headline the 2022 OxFest music festival Sept. 17 with a tribute to the Eagles. 

 Photo courtesy of Rockin’ Chair.

A homegrown music festival that has generated tens of thousands of dollars for local charities is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year with a nod to an iconic band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

OxFest will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Washington fairgrounds. Six bands will perform this year and the headliner, St. Louis-based Rockin’ Chair, will be performing a tribute to the Eagles.