A homegrown music festival that has generated tens of thousands of dollars for local charities is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year with a nod to an iconic band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
OxFest will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Washington fairgrounds. Six bands will perform this year and the headliner, St. Louis-based Rockin’ Chair, will be performing a tribute to the Eagles.
“If you are an Eagles fan, you are definitely going to dig this,” Brett Haddox, one of the OxFest organizers said of the headliner. “All of the bands are really good, but Rockin’ Chair’s tribute to the Eagles is incredible. If you close your eyes, you’ll swear you’re listening to the Eagles – they are that good.”
Rockin’ Chair percussionist, John Zieger, said it made sense for the band to put together an entire show of Eagles music.
“This band formed to play the music that came out the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles in the late ’60s and early ’70s. That included Glenn Frey and Don Henley who played with Linda Ronstadt before they went on to form the Eagles,” Zieger explained.
“So we have a deep appreciation for the Eagles and we have always covered their songs. When we learned they were celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, we decided to put this tribute show together. We worked on the harmonies a while to put together an entire set. It has gone over better than we expected. Of course, that’s not surprising, everyone loves the Eagles,” he said.
The Eagles, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, debuted in 1972 with mega-hits “Take It Easy” and “Witchy Woman.” Today, they have become one of America’s most well-known music groups, selling more than 100 million records in the U.S. and an additional 100 million records elsewhere. In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked the band as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.”
“We are excited to be playing at the fairgrounds. For one thing, we love playing on a bigger stage because there is more elbow room. ... There are 13 of us in this band so the bigger the stage, the better,” Zieger said. “Plus, we’ve never played Washington before. We have a lot of friends there so this is going to be fun. The band also appreciates this is for a good cause. We appreciate what they are trying to do; we want to be part of it.”
Rockin’ Chair is comprised of members of two St. Louis bands that date back to the 1970s – Mesa and Nickels. Band members have deep connections with many of the bands they cover and an association with St. Louis rock station KSHE-95, which has used Rockin’ Chair as the house band at several of its “Story From the Window” events. Rockin’ Chair backed up Rusty Young of the band Poco at one of those KSHE events.
“I believe the greatest music of all time came about from ’67 to ’79. No one plays it better than Rockin’ Chair,” said Mark Klose, a radio personality on KSHE. “Great vocals and harmonies. Blistering lead guitar. They have it all. You have to check this band out!”
Also performing at this year’s OxFest are the following bands: Chipp Street, Bag Lunch Blues and the Salamander Slide, SWeet Rukus, The Sappingtones, Savana. Performance times for the music line-up will be announced at a later date. Gates to the festival open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased online at oxfestmusicfestival.org, at the Bank of Washington, or at the Bank of Franklin County. Those purchasing tickets online can use the code “United” and $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Franklin County Area United Way.
Haddox said previous OxFest events have raised $85,000 for the Duane Haddox Memorial Scholarship at St. Francis Borgia High School, the WINGS Foundation and Whole Kids Outreach. He said two new organizations will share in the proceeds this year — Franklin County CASA and All Abilities Athletics.
“We’re (OxFest committee) always trying to figure out ways to improve the festival to attract more people. The more who come, that’s more people we can help – that’s what this is about,” Haddox said. “We think these two new charities are a good fit for us. We also hope we can get an even larger crowd by adding more kids activities. It’s a music festival, but we’ve always tried to be family-friendly. This year we are going to give kids more to do. It’s one of the suggestions we heard from people who attended in the past.”
This year’s edition of OxFest will include a “Kids’ Zone” with a gaming trailer, monkey bus and other children’s activities like face painting. Haddox said there is no charge for the Kids’ Zone and children 12 and under will not be charged an admission fee.
Another new event this year is a Poker Run with a $400 payout for the winning hand, according to Haddox. The poker run will be held simultaneously with OxFest. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Washington City Park fairgrounds.
“We are approaching (raising) $100,000 to the charities we support,” Haddox said. “We’d like to get there this year. We are doing some different things to drive ticket sales and raise money. For instance, we started a VenMo account. Even if you can’t make it to the festival, you can still contribute.”
Haddox said there is no minimum donation required for the OxFex VenMo account. The VenMO account is @OxFestCharitiesWashMO.
Haddox said OxFest has come a long way from its origins as a barbecue organized by Dave Haddox and Kevin Walde in 2014 to honor the memories of Dave’s brothers (Brett’s first cousins) Doug and Duane Haddox. Both brothers died prematurely from complications of diabetes.
“I think they would be proud and humbled of what OxFest has accomplished,” Haddox said.
For more information on OxFest, visit oxfestmusicfestival.org.