Queen and her court
From left, 2023 Franklin County Fair Queen Samantha Monzyk, Second Runner Up Allison Eckstein, Miss Congeniality Maddie Buehrle and First Runner Up Maggie Unerstall pose after the contest June 8 in Union. All four contestants are members of the FFA program at Union High.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Samantha Monzyk, 17, an incoming senior at Union High School, was crowned 2023 Franklin County Fair Queen before dozens of people Thursday.

“I worked really hard,” Monzyk said after being crowned by 2022 Fair Queen Ashley Knibb. “I’m really happy about it.”

