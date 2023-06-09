Samantha Monzyk, 17, an incoming senior at Union High School, was crowned 2023 Franklin County Fair Queen before dozens of people Thursday.
“I worked really hard,” Monzyk said after being crowned by 2022 Fair Queen Ashley Knibb. “I’m really happy about it.”
The Fair Queen Contest kicked off the annual four-day Franklin County Fair in Union.
Maggie Unerstall was named first runner up, Allison Eckstein was second runner up and Maddie Buehrle was Miss Congeniality. All four contestants are members of the FFA program at Union High.
Monzyk was helped to victory by being voted the top essay writer of the contestants. She also collected food and personal hygiene items for the food pantry in Leslie.
Monzyk, daughter of Craig and Katie Monzyk, teared up while reading her winning essay, which was about her experience in FFA.
“I am glad I took a chance, because it helped me grow and expand my knowledge to help educate others on the importance of FFA and all it can do for you,” she read, drawing applause.
Along with a crown, bouquet and sash, Monzyk received a pendant necklace and diamond earrings from Altemueller Jewelry, a $1,200 scholarship and the chance to represent the Franklin County Fair in the Missouri State Fair Queen Contest in August in Sedalia.
Between them, the contestants collected 4,264 items for local organizations, with each dollar, food donation or piece of clothing counting as an item. They also sold 220 season fair passes.
Buehrle led in donations collected, with 1,861, earning her the Community Service Award, and in fair passes sold, with 82.
The variety of competitions in the queen contest allows contestants to be judged by their “inner beauty” as much as “outer beauty,” said Dave Hileman, a longtime University of Missouri Extension official who served as host for the event.
“We don’t feel like they’re directly in a contest, they’re almost in a club,” he said. “They really get to know each other. They always seem to support each other and root for each other. You can’t ask for more from 4-H or FFA or anybody really.”
The contestants received more than $4,000 in scholarships between them.
The Franklin County Fair continues through Sunday at the fairgrounds at 611 Jaycee Drive in Union. Daily admission at the gate is $25 for Friday and Saturday and $20 for Sunday. Daily admission for children ages 5 to 15 and seniors over age 65 is $15 for each day.
Events on Saturday include the FFA Alumni Tractor Pull taking place at 2 p.m., the semitruck pull at 6:30 p.m., the Mid Missouri Truck & Tractor Pulling Association pull at 7 p.m. and a performance by Iron Road at 8 p.m.
Sunday’s events include a barrel race at 10 a.m., music from Ben Turnbough at 3 p.m. and a baby contest at 4 p.m.