Justice Scale

A Montgomery County man charged with second-degree drug trafficking in Franklin County was sentenced last month to probation, according to electronic court records. 

Appearing in court via video stream before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Dec. 8, Brent R. Callaway, 37, of McKittrick, pleaded guilty to one charge of drug trafficking. He was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020, after being found in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine. 