A Montgomery County man charged with second-degree drug trafficking in Franklin County was sentenced last month to probation, according to electronic court records.
Appearing in court via video stream before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Dec. 8, Brent R. Callaway, 37, of McKittrick, pleaded guilty to one charge of drug trafficking. He was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020, after being found in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Initially sentencing Callaway to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, Hellmann suspended that sentence in favor of five years of supervised probation. In giving Callaway probation, Hellmann ordered that he serve 30 days of shock incarceration in the Franklin County Jail, complete 250 hours of community service, submit to a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommended treatment steps. He must also submit to searches of his person and property by his probation officer or other law enforcement officer.
In addition, he must also continue to meet with Narcotics Anonymous meetings and must maintain full-time employment while on probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, then Callaway will spend 10 years in prison.
A 10 year sentence is the maximum sentence allowed under state law for second-degree drug trafficking, which is a Class C felony.