A Villa Ridge woman has been charged with child endangerment after one of her children took a loaded handgun to a Franklin County elementary school in October, according to documents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
The case against Erica Lemieux, 30, dates back to Oct. 5, 2022, when a Robertsville Elementary School teacher went to retrieve a folder from a student’s backpack and discovered a loaded handgun inside the student’s backpack. The gun was turned over to the school’s principal, who determined that the 9-millimeter handgun had a full magazine of 10 rounds and one round in the chamber. The gun’s safety was off at the time of the gun’s discovery, according to investigators.
After school officials alerted law enforcement to the gun, two deputies and a representative from the Division of Family Services went to Lemieux’s home in Villa Ridge. When they arrived, they found the home completely “covered with toys, clothing and trash.” Investigators also noted that “the house smelled of urine and dog feces.”
Lemieux was interviewed by investigators at her home. During the interview, she reportedly told investigators that she had put two of her children — a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old — into the backseat of the car and a 7-year-old child into the front seat of the car before realizing that she had left her purse and coffee inside the home. Lemieux said she went inside, which was the only time that the children were left unattended inside the car, for a few minutes and then returned to take the eldest child to the school bus stop and the two younger children to daycare.
According to investigators, the eldest child — who is not named by authorities — had access to the glove box where the gun was stored.
In addition to interviewing Lemieux, investigators also questioned the children’s father. The father, who has not been charged, said he reminded Lemieux on “multiple occasions” to remove the gun from her vehicle and that this was not the first time that the children had located the gun inside Lemieux’s vehicle. In September, one of the children found the gun while they were playing in and around the vehicle.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker filed a criminal charge of child endangerment, a Class D felony, against Lemieux on Nov. 29. If convicted, Lemieux could be sentenced to up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. A hearing in this case is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023.
A photo of Lemieux was not available as of press time, according to officials with the Franklin County Jail.