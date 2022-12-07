Classroom Graphic
Buy Now

A Villa Ridge woman has been charged with child endangerment after one of her children took a loaded handgun to a Franklin County elementary school in October, according to documents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. 

The case against Erica Lemieux, 30, dates back to Oct. 5, 2022, when a Robertsville Elementary School teacher went to retrieve a folder from a student’s backpack and discovered a loaded handgun inside the student’s backpack. The gun was turned over to the school’s principal, who determined that the  9-millimeter handgun had a full magazine of 10 rounds and one round in the chamber. The gun’s safety was off at the time of the gun’s discovery, according to investigators. 