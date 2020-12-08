Dr. John Mohart, a cardiologist in Washington, will assume a new leadership role as Mercy senior vice president of clinical services and chief clinical officer effective Jan. 1.
“Dr. Mohart has demonstrated his skill in developing strategy to drive improvements in clinical care, quality and value,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO. “His patients and their families appreciate his caring nature and, with big shoes to fill, we know he is the right person for the job.”
Mohart will be taking over chief clinical officer responsibilities from Dr. Keith Starke, who will continue with Mercy as senior adviser. Under Starke’s leadership, Mercy received numerous quality achievements in clinical excellence evidenced by CMS Star Ratings, Leapfrog scores and IBM Watson Health Top Hospital and Health System recognitions.
Mohart began his career with Mercy in 2012 and has led the cardiovascular steering council since 2014. He became vice president of cardiovascular services in 2018. Along with his expanded leadership role, he will continue to care for patients.