Franklin County commissioners finalized awarding $1.2 million in federal money for projects in Washington at their Tuesday meeting.
The commission approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for a million-gallon, in-ground water storage tank that will serve 6,000 residents, including people who live in both Washington and the unincorporated county, according to a proposal provided by the city.
The project has a total budget of $2.49 million, with city ARPA funds and the local capital improvement and water fund picking up the remaining cost. The project is budgeted and construction has started, but costs have risen 30 to 40 percent due to inflation.
The water tank will be located at the intersection of South Point Road and North Goodes Mill Road, providing a secondary source of stored water for residents in the southeastern part of the city, which will support both fire protection and community growth, according to city officials.
The water tank is now in the early stages of construction and is expected to be competed in November with additional painting work set for spring 2024, said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb.
“It’s great that we were able to have the opportunity to apply for ARPA funding through the county,” Lamb said. “This will, obviously, be a worthwhile improvement that we need to have for the city of Washington as part of our water system.”
Washington received another $200,000 from the county to assist it in providing water and sewer infrastructure to 115 acres at the Oldenburg Industrial Park. The city’s portion for that project is $170,000. The project includes a 3,200-linear-foot main and a lift station.
Lamb said the water and sewer project will be built in conjunction with the industrial park, which is expected to go out for bid in September or October.
The county also approved a $50,000 ARPA award to Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments (ALIVE), which provides counseling, emergency shelter and other services to domestic abuse victims and children. According to ALIVE, the money will help its financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and make it more financially stable in the future.
All the awards were originally recommended in December 2022 by the county’s ARPA Committee, which includes county officials and business leaders.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker told The Missourian that it takes time for the ARPA awards to be processed, a procedure mandated by the federal government.
“The applicants have to come up with insurance policies and things of that nature to meet the criteria for the funding,” he said.
Once that is completed, the applicants must go through UHY, the county’s consultant on the $20.2 million it was awarded in ARPA funds. “Then they say, ‘OK we’re good to go to present to the commission for approval to check writing,’ ” Brinker said. “(Applicants) have to get to a point where they’re ready to accept the funds and start the project too.”