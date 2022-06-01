George Butler Associates, a Kansas-based consulting firm, has finished a traffic study on Highway 100 and is in the process of presenting recommendations to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) on how to improve safety and handle the increasing number of vehicles using the roadway from Washington to Route A, according to MoDOT Area engineer Stephen O’Connor.
“It was good study,” O’Connor, who oversees MoDOT projects in Franklin and Jefferson counties. “I think they (George Butler Associates) did a good job getting us some alternatives to review. I think people will be interested to see what (Highway 100) could look like in the future.”
MoDOT commissioned the study in June 2021, prompted by continued residential, commercial and other development along the highway’s corridor — and the number of vehicle crashes that have occurred on that stretch of the road, The Missourian reported at the time.
O’Connor said that MoDOT would be reviewing the firm’s recommendations and would soon begin a public participation phase so residents can give their input on potential changes to the roadway and intersections. That participation phase, he said, will begin in “the next couple months.”
However, he declined to say what specifically the recommendations are until that phase begins.
“They’re fairly standard intersection changes,” he said. “There are some things (in the recommendations) that are interesting and maybe a little bit out of the box, but nothing crazy.”
O’Connor said MoDOT is working on an outreach plan.
“I talked to the project manager (Thursday) and he said they’re still working on a way to get the information out to people,” O’Connor said. “It is forthcoming, but the communication method is still to be determined.”