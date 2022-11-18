The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT.
The open-house style meeting will be held at the Washington City Hall Council Chambers from 4 to 6 p.m. MoDOT engineers and designers will answer questions regarding the study and solicit feedback from the public.
The study offers a number of alternatives for improvements at four intersections along Highway 100, including Route AT, Route M, Route T/V and at St. John’s Road. The various alternative improvements consist of turn lanes, traffic signals, J-turns, acceleration/deceleration lanes and even roundabouts.
MoDOT commissioned the study following complaints of increased traffic volumes along the highway and high crash rates at the intersections. A MoDOT press release said 43 percent of those crashes are rear-end collisions.
Traffic has steadily increased along the corridor. More than 27,000 vehicles travel each day on Highway 100 between Washington and the highway’s intersection with Interstate 44 at Villa Ridge, according to data from the MoDOT. That is an increase of nearly 8,000 vehicles per day compared to 2016 numbers according to previous Missourian reporting.
MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor previously said the increase in motor vehicle traffic and continued residential, commercial and other developments along the highway’s corridor, such as the construction of South Point Elementary School, was the primary catalyst for the study.
There will not be a formal presentation of the study at the meeting. Individuals can attend the meeting at any time and meet with MoDOT representatives to review and discuss the study findings.