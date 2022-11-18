Highway 100 Traffic Study
Cars travel westbound on Highway 100 east of Washington June 3. Due to increased motorists and development along Highway 100, MoDOT is expected to conduct a traffic study along the corridor from the east end of Washington to the intersection with Route AT.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT.

The open-house style meeting will be held at the Washington City Hall Council Chambers from 4 to 6 p.m. MoDOT engineers and designers will answer questions regarding the study and solicit feedback from the public.