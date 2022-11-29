Highway 100 Traffic Study (copy)
In this Missourian file photo, cars travel westbound on Highway 100 east of Washington June 3. The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a forum on Thursday about proposed changes to the intersections along Highway 100. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. 

The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that traffic flow could be improved along a nine-mile stretch of the four-lane highway from St. John’s Road to Route AT. 