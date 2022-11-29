Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m.
The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that traffic flow could be improved along a nine-mile stretch of the four-lane highway from St. John’s Road to Route AT.
“Right now, these are just concepts,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor, who said that the recommended changes at four intersections are all labeled by MoDOT as “unfunded needs.”
“It can’t be understated how important these intersections are going to be for the future of Washington, because that is the direction that Washington is growing,” said Bill Straatmann, chair of the Washington Area Transportation Commission.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb agreed with Straatmann.
“We do anticipate more growth in that direction, and those intersections will be critical to that growth,” Lamb said.
Straatmann and other members of the committee discussed the proposals at length on Monday during their regular meeting. The issues along Highway 100 stem from high traffic volumes at intersections, according to city leaders.
More than 27,000 vehicles travel each day on Highway 100 between Washington and the highway’s intersection with Interstate 44 at Villa Ridge, according to MoDOT data.
This is an increase of nearly 8,000 vehicles per day when comparing data from 2016.
“The numbers don’t lie,” said Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who is encouraging the city’s residents to attend Thursday’s meeting.
“I would hope that the more people who get behind this, the better off we will all be (in getting it funded),” Hagedorn said. He said he will attend Thursday’s meeting in hopes of getting some “clarity” from MoDOT.
“It would just be nice to get more definitive answers from MoDOT, so that the city can plan for the future,” Hagedorn said. He said he believes the timing is right to make improvements to the intersections along Highway 100, some of which have been a source of concern for more than 20 years.
“Hopefully Thursday’s meeting represents a step toward addressing these intersections,” said Hagedorn, who added that the most troubling intersections along the corridor are with St. John’s Road, Highway V and Highway T.
“St. John’s Road, especially with the (South Point Elementary) school is just a mess, and everyone knows it,” Hagedorn said. “That’s the thing that scares me the most — that we are asking school buses to make that turn into traffic. Something needs to be done to make that intersection safer.”
The traffic study, which was led by George Butler Associates of Lenexa, Kansas.
O’Connor said the recommendations for the intersections range from adding extended turn lanes to both eastbound and westbound traffic, implementing J-turn traffic patterns, or constructing roundabouts at each of the intersections.
“The consultants looked at eight to 10 different factors, and weighed them on a scoring guide to determine the best case scenario for each intersection,” O’Connor said. The rankings, O’Connor said, showed that roundabouts — albeit controversial with members of the public and with members of the transportation commission — will achieve MoDOT’s desired goals of improving traffic flow, reducing conflict points, and reducing the number of crashes.
“Roundabouts are becoming more and more common,” O’Connor said. The biggest threat for motor vehicle crashes on a roundabout are sideswipes, or a crash involving one driver’s vehicle hitting the side of another vehicle.
He said MoDOT generally now supports J-turns over installing traffic lights. At a J-turn intersection, drivers traveling in the same direction of traffic, merge in the left lane, and then make a u-turn in the direction that they intend to travel. Although drivers will have to travel slightly further to get where they want to go, using J-turns can take the same or less time than trying to wait for a safe and appropriate gap to cross traffic on a busy highway.
“There are locations where we have actually removed signals to put in J-turns,” O’Connor said. He said the Missouri State Highway Patrol expressed concern over installing traffic lights on Highway 100 given the risk for rear-end crashes.
While some of the suggested changes may be “polarizing,” Straatmann thanked MoDOT for getting the traffic study completed. For information, visit modot.org/missouri-route-100-traffic-study or click on the online version of this story.
“This is why you get the experts to look at it, to look at the traffic patterns, to look at the developments, to look at the traffic crashes and to consider the data,” Straatmann said. “Then to propose solutions.”