The veteran’s memorial in front of St. Clair City Hall needs a new home.
The Missouri Department of Transportation determined that the granite statue, which was erected in November 2020 to honor veterans from or in the St. Clair area, is in a MoDOT right of way, interim City Administrator Russell Rost said.
“After it was placed there, someone ran off the road and struck it,” he said. “It was then determined that it was in a MoDOT right of way.”
Rost said the city asked MoDOT if it would consider allowing it to stay.
“They have said they won’t and rightfully so,” Rost explained. Given that the structure is solid granite, it is a safety hazard being so close to the road where cars could strike it, he said.
The city is now brainstorming potential relocation sites it can move to. Rost said there are three sites in mind: the other side of the parking lot, a patio next to the building department at City Hall or Orchard Park.
Rost said he’s concerned about putting it in Orchard Park because city officials and police would be less able to prevent vandalism. He said the patio option was most likely.
City staff is working to preserve the handprints of veterans imprinted into the concrete, Rost said.
“It’ll basically be the same monument, just in a different location,” Rost said.