The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on its list of High Priority Unfunded Needs across the state, including potential projects in Franklin County.
While projects that have been approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission are placed on the annually updated Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, projects still seeking funding are designated for the unfunded needs list.
Franklin County highway projects on the list of unfunded needs include an estimated $20 million in intersection improvements along Highway 100 between St. Johns Road, east of Washington, and Interstate 44. The interstate itself is also on the list for $20 million in pavement reconstruction between the Highway 100 exit in Villa Ridge to Highway 30 in St. Clair. Also on the unfunded needs list are upgrades on Old Highway 100 between East Fifth Street at the Washington city limits, east to the intersection with Highway 100 and Highway M in Villa Ridge. That estimated $3.52 million project would add improved shoulders to Old Highway 100.
An additional $2.15 million project would improve shoulders and pavement markings on Main Street in downtown Union for two blocks from Linden Street west to Oak Street by the Old Franklin County Courthouse.
Improvements at Sullivan Airport, totalling $5.28 million, also are on the list of unfunded needs. The improvements include new hangars, a new fuel station and improvements on Airport Road.
Another Sullivan project would extend a trail from Vogelsang Park to the Flying J truck stop and from Sullivan Christian Church to the high school entrance. The cost is listed at $550,000.
Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, discussed the unfunded needs list at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Franklin County Transportation Committee.
O’Connor also went over some current MoDOT projects, including work on Highway 50 in Union.
The $5.3 million project begins 0.2 miles west of Highway 50’s intersection with Independence Drive, then goes 2.5 miles east to Highway 50’s intersection with Highway 47 south.
“The Route 50 concrete pavement repairs are done and the contractor is completing some sidewalk and drive approaches,” O’Connor told The Missourian.
The contractor K.J. Unnerstall Construction, of Washington, tentatively plans to start resurfacing Highway 50 after Labor Day, which should take two to three weeks, depending on weather, O’Connor said.
Traffic signal replacements will be done late this year or early in 2024, O’Connor said. The Highway 50 project has a total cost of $6.94 million.
MoDOT also plans to resurface Highway HH starting in October, O’Connor added. It is part of a $1.45 million project to improve the road from the intersection with Highway O in Catawissa, south to the intersection with Highway 30 near Lonedell.
