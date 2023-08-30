MoDOT Director Speaks
Buy Now

In this file photo from 2016, Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna addresses members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee. MoDOT has announced a list of unfunded projects that could be completed using revenue from the federal infrastructure bill and revenue from the state's motor vehicle gas tax. Improvements on Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair are included on the list. 

 Missourian Photo.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on its list of High Priority Unfunded Needs across the state, including potential projects in Franklin County.

While projects that have been approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission are placed on the annually updated Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, projects still seeking funding are designated for the unfunded needs list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.