The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union.
The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
K.J. Unnerstall Construction, of Washington, is the contractor on the $6.94 million project.
The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2024, according to MoDOT’s website. During construction, drivers can expect lane closures while the road is resurfaced.
The project previously had an estimated cost of $5.3 million, according to Missourian archives.
MoDOT will replace concrete aprons connecting Highway 50 to roads and businesses, Zimmermann said. It also will replace the raised, paved asphalt shoulder along the highway with Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalks.
“It’s a sidewalk that they did in asphalt,” Zimmermann said of the current shoulder. “And they’ve never wanted to call it a sidewalk, because they didn’t want to make it accessible. They’re giving up on that, and they’re going to be making that a sidewalk that’s accessible through Union.”
To build the sidewalks, workers will have to tear out all the aprons going from Highway 50 to city streets, Zimmermann said. Entrances to about two dozen streets and businesses will need to be rebuilt or regraded to allow for one continuous ADA-accessible sidewalk path, MoDOT previously said.
O’Connor said he does not know how MoDOT did things years ago, but it now puts in ADA-compliant concrete sidewalks on every sidewalk project.
“That was just kind of the way things were done back in the day,” he said. “There wasn’t the ADA requirements that there are now. ... Any time we have a project similar to this one, we’re going to make it ADA compliant.”
O’Connor expects things to go well with building slopes from the road to businesses that allow for sidewalks to pass through.
“When you’re making it ADA compliant, sometimes it just doesn’t quite work with entrances to businesses and stuff,” he said. “We can work around it, make it work for everybody.”
According to MoDOT, it will work with business owners to make sure access continues throughout the project.
The city of Union will not pay any of the construction costs of the Highway 50 project, Zimmermann previously said.
The upcoming project also will involve replacing four traffic signals, including at Highway 50’s intersections with Independence Drive, South Oak Street and the intersection with Highway 47 north, near McDonald’s. Crosswalks and signals will be made accessible with the ADA.
Upgrades to Highway 50 east of Union heading toward the interchange with Interstate 44 concluded last year. That project featured repaving and adding turn lanes at the intersection with East Denmark Road. Also added were turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway EE, west of Union. The total project cost $2.1 million.
One major segment of Highway 50 around Union will still need improvements after the work next year, O’Connor previously said. That will be between East Central College and the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47.