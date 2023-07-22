St. Clair Welcoming Sign

The City of St. Clair’s plans to annex highway right-of-ways beyond the current city limits are “dead in the water,” City Administrator John Lippert announced this week.

In April, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved a tentative plan to annex highway right-of-ways extending north on Highway 47 and east on Interstate 44 beyond the previous city limits. At a public hearing on the proposal the following month, however, several area residents raised concerns about the annexation plan.

