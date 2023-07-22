The City of St. Clair’s plans to annex highway right-of-ways beyond the current city limits are “dead in the water,” City Administrator John Lippert announced this week.
In April, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved a tentative plan to annex highway right-of-ways extending north on Highway 47 and east on Interstate 44 beyond the previous city limits. At a public hearing on the proposal the following month, however, several area residents raised concerns about the annexation plan.
Having been made aware of those objections, Lippert said at the Monday, July 17, Board of Aldermen meeting, the Missouri Department of Transportation rejected the annexation proposal.
“The policy is they would only offer annexation having no opposition heard, and since there was, they have denied it,” Lippert said.
The highway right-of-ways St. Clair was hoping to annex included Highway 47 north to Schuchart Road and I-44 east to the approximate area of Indian Prairie Road.
Lippert said in April that the annexation would “allow for future growth,” and had been requested by a group of area landowners, but that there would be added benefits for the city, such as allowing the St. Clair Police Department to pursue vehicles further for traffic stops.
“We swung for the fences on this one,” Lippert said Monday.
The city is now “kind of back to square one on that, but we’re still looking in that direction to see what we can do, and you know, maybe provide a better letter and try to meet with the citizens on a more proactive approach,” Lippert said.
“But anyway, dead in the water for now.”
