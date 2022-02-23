A planned $5.3 million in improvements on Highway 50 through the heart of Union are the latest in a series of upgrades along the route in Franklin County.
Improvements on Highway 50 east of Union heading toward the intersection with Interstate 44 concluded last year. That project featured repaving and turn lanes at the intersection with East Denmark Road and turn lanes at Highway 50’s intersection with Highway EE, west of Union. It cost $2.1 million.
The upcoming project involves resurfacing a 2.5 mile stretch of Highway 50 from 0.2 miles west of the intersection with Independence Drive, east to the intersection with Highway 47 south.
Once this stretch is complete, one major segment will remain to be upgraded, said Stephen O’Connor, the Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, during a Feb. 15 virtual information meeting on the project.
“This segment is one that we need to fix and it’s not in great, great shape,” he said of the planned project. “That’s why it’s programmed to start in 2023.”
An area of Highway 50 from near East Central College to the intersection with Highway 47 will be the only stretch of the road needing upgrades after the completion of the 2023 project, O’Connor said.
The project through the center of Union also will include replacing raised shoulders with sidewalks. The sidewalks will feature curb ramps that meet requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The upcoming project also will involve replacing four traffic signals, including at Highway 50’s intersections with Independence Drive, South Oak Street and the intersection with Highway 47 north, near McDonald’s. Marie Dennis, principal at Access Engineering, said the crosswalks and signals will be made accessible with the ADA.
“Some of the traffic signals along the alignment are aged beyond their service life, to the point where it’s best to reconstruct them with the project,” she said.
MoDOT expects construction to start in early 2023. Construction is expected to take between one and two years.
“Once we finalize the construction details we will have a better idea,” said Alvin Nieves-Rosario, project manager for MoDOT.
Entrances to about two dozen streets and businesses will need to be rebuilt or regraded to allow for one continuous ADA-accessible sidewalk path. MoDOT will coordinate with businesses and residents along Highway 50 to make sure entrances and exits are open during construction, Nieves-Rosario said.
The bulk of the project will keep existing curbs in place, Dennis said.
“If the curbs are damaged or if they need to be constructed in order to provide the accessibility that sidewalks require, those curbs will be replaced,” she said.
Dennis said traffic could be reduced to one lane in a particular direction at times during construction.
While no permanent right-of-way will need to be purchased, some sections of the highway will require temporary construction easements, Nieves-Rosario said.
“These are needed, specifically, because of the construction of some of the (business) entrances,” he said. “We will need to regrade back into the entrance. We want to make sure that we do it properly and that we don’t have a very steep grade going into the entrances.”
Old guardrails will be replaced in stretches, including the north side of Highway 50 where the road drops off for the Bourbeuse River flood plain.
That is the area where MoDOT is working with the city of Union and Franklin County on the Union Expressway project, which also is expected to start construction in 2023. That 0.7 mile road will connect from the Highway 50’s southern intersection with Highway 47 to a new roundabout near the current intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road, north of the Highway 47’s northern intersection with Highway 50.
While the city and county are having to pay for part of the Union Expressway, they will not have to contribute to the MoDOT upgrades along Highway 50 because it is a state project.