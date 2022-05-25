The cost of planned construction on Highway 30 east of St. Clair has ballooned by 33 percent in one year. And it’s not the only project seeing price hikes.
The 31.4-mile project includes improvements from near the intersection with Interstate 44 on the west end, to the intersection with Highway PP in High Ridge on the east end. The work, scheduled to start in 2023, includes replacing two bridges, pavement resurfacing, guardrail upgrades and pedestrian improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Construction costs listed in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s recently released draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the five-year period between 2023 and 2027 shows $25.58 million in construction costs for the Highway 30 work. That is an increase over the $19.25 million in construction costs listed in the STIP for 2022-26, released just last year.
“The additions in the construction estimate is due to MoDOT’s year end update and our increases in the unit bid prices,” Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT’s area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, wrote in an email to The Missourian. “The scope of the project has not changed.”
Including additional costs like engineering and right-of-way acquisition, the Highway 30 project has a total budget of $29.3 million in the draft STIP, which goes before the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in July for final approval.
The cost increases are leading to MoDOT not getting bids on at least two projects statewide, O’Connor said at Thursday’s meeting of the Franklin County Transportation Committee meeting.
“Everything is coming in at 20 to 25 percent higher than what we’re expecting them to come in at,” he said. “We’re still moving along.”
Price increases are not just impacting state projects. Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said MoDOT is increasing what it charges local entities for asphalt.
The asphalt price index has reached $692.50 per liquid ton, closing in on the all-time high of $705 reached in August 2008, Grutsch said. “I’ve heard through the industry that they’re looking at maybe a $20 or $30 increase next month,” he said at the meeting. “It’s going to be expensive.”
On top of that are increases in fuel needed to move material, Grutsch said. “Diesel fuel — $6 a gallon — I don’t know when it’s going to end,” he said. “Everybody has the same problem.”
The county is looking at different options to try and help, Grutsch said. “I’ve reached out to a number of my supervisors and just the guys out there on the crew, see if there’s anything we can possibly do to work a little more efficiently.”
The county recently received three bids for projects that came in higher than expected because of increased costs. “We still respect the numbers, and I’m recommending to the (county) commission that they approve those,” Grutsch said.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges agreed, saying bid prices for a large project came in more than 20 percent higher than they were six or eight months ago.
“Supply and demand, the price goes up,” Nilges said. “It’s just the way it’s going to be, I think, for quite some time, with the (federal) infrastructure bill and things like that. Skilled labor and engineers and things are in shortage and hot demand.”