The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning several projects around Franklin County over the next couple years.
While several projects are planned for 2022, even more noticeable work could come in 2023.
That will include work on 1.5 miles of Highway 100 on the east side of Washington, from Washington Crossing to the intersection with East Fifth Street. Construction, which is expected to begin in spring 2023, will include resurfacing of the road, new guardrails and upgrades to make the sidewalks more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The pavement is due to be rehabilitated due to the age of the existing asphalt overlay,” said Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties.
An official cost estimate on the Washington project has yet to be made, but MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2022-26 gives it a budget of $1.5 million, O’Connor said.
MoDOT has not decided if it will have any public meetings on the Washington project, O’Connor said.
“When the preliminary plans are approved, the public outreach will be determined and scheduled, if needed,” he said.
The project is considered maintenance, Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said. But repaving and ADA upgrades for the highway could be beneficial. “From the city’s perspective, all those things are positive,” he said. “Other than that, I don’t anticipate any major upgrades at this corridor.”
The project will not include major intersection repairs, but drivers will see improvements on roads like Rabbit Trail Drive where they intersect with Highway 100, Nilges said. “Some of the pavement is breaking up pretty bad,” he said. “They’ll be paving into Rabbit Trail a little bit.”
While he has not seen MoDOT’s traffic control plan, Nilges said the work will likely impact traffic on Highway 100.
The Washington project will start around the time MoDOT begins more extensive work on 2.5 miles of Highway 50 in Union, between Independence Drive and the intersection with Highway 100 south. The $5.3 million project also will include upgraded traffic signals on the route, along with pavement resurfacing, ADA and guardrail upgrades.
Also in spring 2023, a box culvert on Highway CC south of Leslie will be replaced at Big Creek. The STIP estimates that cost at $600,000.
In summer 2023, construction is scheduled to start on Highway 30 from the intersection with Interstate 44 in St. Clair to the intersection with Highway PP in High Ridge. That estimated $19.25 million project will include guardrail and ADA upgrades and replacing two bridges, located between the intersections with Highways 47 and FF in southeastern Franklin County.
Starting in winter 2023, Highway T will see resurfacing, pavement repair and guardrail upgrades from the intersection with Highway 100 near Villa Ridge through Labadie to the intersection with Highway 100 in Wildwood. According to the STIP, that project has an estimated cost of $3.1 million.
2022 projects
Work on several other projects is expected to start in spring 2022, including the redecking of MoDOT’s Highway 47 and 30 bridges over Interstate 44 in St. Clair. That $4.2 million project was scheduled to start March 14 but was pushed back because of issues with asphalt availability.
Both bridges are on Gov. Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program list. “The condition of the bridge decks dictated that both decks should be replaced on the existing steel girders,” O’Connor said.
According to a MoDOT news release, the work will increase capacity on the Highway 30 bridge.
Traffic on the Highway 47 bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction, O’Connor said.
The Highway 47 bridge will be closed at night during demolition of the bridge deck, which is expected to take place over three days. During that time, Interstate 44 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic will be diverted over the ramps.
The first part of the project will be replacing the bridge deck on the west side of the Highway 47 bridge, followed by replacing the bridge deck on the east side of the Highway 47 bridge. Finally, the Highway 30 bridge will be closed while its deck is replaced for approximately two months after the Highway 47 bridge’s deck is replaced.
MoDOT also will be replacing the Highway HH bridge over Calvey Creek south of Catawissa at a cost of $1.06 million. The project will close the bridge during construction.
The project had been scheduled to start construction this spring, but O’Connor said the same contractor, Pace Construction, of St. Louis, is working on the Calvey Creek bridge as the bridges at Interstate 44. That caused construction to be pushed back until late 2022 or early 2023.
Before working next year on Highway 50 in Union, MoDOT will spend $2.92 million starting in May 2022 to resurface and make guardrail improvements on 11.5 miles of Highway 50 from the intersection with Highway C west of Leslie to Highway BB, west of Union. It has a cost of approximately $3 million.
In southwestern Franklin County, work on pavement resurfacing is expected to start this summer on Highway J from the intersection with Highway H to the Crawford County line. According to the STIP, the estimated cost of the project is $650,000.
On the opposite end of the county, work is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023 on Highway MM between Labadie and Gray Summit. That project, which the STIP estimates at $4.1 million, will add shoulders, resurface the road, add guardrails and repair curves and box culverts.