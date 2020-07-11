Franklin County has yet to see a major impact from COVID-19-related cuts at the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). But there are unknowns in longterm transportation planning.
After statewide revenue reported in April and May was down $45 million from projections, the transportation department delayed advertising construction contracts totalling $360 million, said Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT’s area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties. However, none of the delayed contracts were in Franklin County.
“None of these projects have been canceled, but this action limits contractual obligations in the short term,” O’Connor said. “MoDOT will make every effort to maintain the level of responsiveness the Missouri public has come to expect. However, it is possible and should be expected that some tasks may be delayed.”
On MoDOT’s website for Franklin County, two major projects are listed under “planning and future projects.” O’Connor said one of those, the resurfacing of Highway 47 in Washington from Third Street to Norwood Trailer Court, was completed a few months ago and the final paperwork was recently approved.
The federal share of the resurfacing project was $539,400, and the city of Washington’s share was $137,610.
The other project is improvements on Highway 50 — at East Denmark Road east of Union and at the intersection with Highway EE west of Union. The project is expected to cost $2.1 million.
MoDOT’s website lists construction on the Highway 50 project as starting in spring 2020 and being completed by the end of the year. O’Connor said construction could now start in August or September.
“This project was awarded to a contractor, but the preconstruction meeting date has not been finalized,” he said.
The improvements include left turn lanes in both directions from Highway 50 to East Denmark Road and turn lanes from Highway 50 to Highway EE. Workers also will resurface asphalt on a half-mile stretch around the Highway EE intersection and a 2.4-mile stretch between Progress Parkway and Interstate 44, including the East Denmark Road intersection.
Smaller projects still listed for 2020 include a bridge replacement on Highway AD over Happy Sac Creek between Union and St. Clair, as well as bridge rehabilitation at various locations along Interstate 44. O’Connor said work on both those projects is ongoing.
Also ongoing is work on Route TT from Commercial Avenue to Mill Hill Road, east of St. Clair.
Resurfacing, guardrail upgrades and culvert pipe replacements along Highways ZZ and Y, west of Beaufort, is expected to wrap up this week, O’Connor said.
Slide repairs along Interstate 44 at Highway MM, east of Pacific, might start in August, O’Connor said. Also starting soon is work adding new lighting and signals on Highway AF at Highway 185 and Interstate 44 in Sullivan.
The Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River in Washington is now listed as complete. The bridge was expected to open for pedestrian use after contractor Alberici Constructors Inc. transferred ownership to MoDOT.