The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, hosted by Neighbors United — Undoing Racism, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at East Central College in Union.
The free event will be in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center and open to the public.
This year’s guest speaker is the Rev. Darryl Gray, director general for social justice at the National Progressive Baptist Convention and Executive Director at Missouri Faith Voices.
With more than 40 years’ experience as a civil rights activist, the Christian Science Monitor said Gray is seen as a “prominent figure” in St. Louis area protests.
Gray is said to have marched with iconic civil rights figures like Ralph Abernathy, who succeeded King as president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Neighbors United — Undoing Racism has been an active group in the Franklin County area, and is well-known for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations that bring together churches and social groups to celebrate and work toward King’s legacy of equality and community.
For more information, visit their Facebook page, “Neighbors United — Undoing Racism.”