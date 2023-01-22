Martin Luther King Jr.

In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. King's legacy will be the focus of an event hosted by Neighbors United — Undoing Racism. The Jan. 22, event will be held on the East Central College campus in Union.  

 Associated Press File Photo.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, hosted by Neighbors United — Undoing Racism, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at East Central College in Union.

The free event will be in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center and open to the public.