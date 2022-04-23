The University of Missouri-Columbia athletics department is sending coaches, players, staff, spirit squads and Truman the Tiger to cities across Missouri and the Midwest, including Washington.
“We are looking forward to engaging with our community throughout the state of Missouri and beyond,” Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a press release.
The 2022 Come HOME Tour will come to Washington June 2 from 6-8 p.m., according to the release. Specific coaches, players and guests who will attend have not been determined.
Kim Voss, president of the Franklin County chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association, said the event will be held at the Best Western on Fifth Street, in conjunction with the chapter’s annual MizzouRAH celebration. Admission is $50 and includes one free drink and dinner provided by The Hawthorne Inn.
“It will be fun,” Voss said. “If they can get us some really good coaches that’d be even better.”
To RSVP, go to Mizzou.com/MizzouRAHWashington.