Coaches from the University of Missouri-Columbia came to the Best Western Inn Washington Thursday evening as part of the athletics department’s “Come Home Caravan.”
In attendance were gymnastics coach Shannon Welker, assistant women’s basketball coach Chris Bracey and soccer coach Stefanie Golan.
All three coaches gave speeches at the event, which was held in conjunction with the chapter’s annual “MizzouRah” event.
“Everybody knows the story about David and Goliath, right?” Welker said. “Our team, we asked how are we going to compete with the blue bloods of the SEC? The Bamas, the Floridas, those teams that have traditionally been at the top and we said, ‘Listen, we can do this. We have to take on a little bit of a David mentality and compete with the things that we have and not worry about what the other teams have.’ And you know what, we did that.”
He explained how his gymnastics team beat Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas, Georgia and defending national champion Michigan, ending their season as the fifth-highest-ranked gymnastics program in the country.
“As David we can get those things done, but I’ll tell you what, I sure as hell would rather be the Goliath,” Welker said. “But the only way we can do that is to partner with our state.”
He encouraged MU fans to attend athletics events and get involved.
Bracey provided some insights into what he thinks this upcoming year will look like for MU women’s basketball.
“I’m most excited for having our core back, having a really, really strong foundation, but having a togetherness and experience that we haven’t had before,” he said.
Bracey said fans “can expect everything that we’ve already done offensively. We’re going to shoot the three. We’re going to be really efficient offensively. What you can expect new is we’ll more consistently outwork a team. Our team will never give up and have that fight.”
The Franklin County chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association awarded $18,000 in scholarships Thursday night to six local students heading to MU and two students from the county who already attend the university.
Lucy Hoener, $4,000, New Haven High School graduate; Gabe Evers, $2,000, Union High School graduate; Ryan Kamschroeder, $2,000, St. Francis Borgia High School graduate; Abby Loesing, $2,000, Washington High School graduate; Sarah Mayer, $2,000, St. Francis Borgia High School graduate; Jessica Stallman, $2,000, Union High School graduate; Madelyn Bogler, $2,000, third-year MU student; and Maureen Ganey, $2,000, third-year MU student.