The Missourian won 51 awards Saturday in the Missouri Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, including the Gold Cup award given to news organizations with the most awards in its division.
The newspaper's previous record was set in 2017 when the newspaper won 47 awards in the statewide contest.
The Missourian competed in the division of weekly and twice-a-week newspapers with circulation over 5,000 and won awards for written stories, visuals, multimedia, graphics, design and projects produced in 2020.
The awards, which are in addition to the awards won by The Missourian in the National Newspaper Association's contest, were announced Saturday at the Missouri Press Association’s annual convention and awards luncheon held in Excelsior Springs this year.
First Place Awards
The Missourian received 10 first-place awards including awards for best headline writing, best news photograph, best editorial pages, and best breaking news story for the newspaper's coverage of Cameron Hill, of Union, pleading guilty to the stabbing death of his former girlfriend, Cassidy Hutchings, 23, Villa Ridge.
Missourian Features Editor Laura Miserez's work chronicling the journeys of Neal Moore, a journalist who paddled across the United States and briefly stopped in New Haven and Washington received first place for best story about the outdoors.
Judges said they "loved" this story, celebrating the "compelling photos" from Missourian Photo Editor Julia Hansen.
"Well-written and interesting throughout. Made me want to load up my kayak and find a river," one judge wrote in their comments.
Miserez's coverage of St. Francis Borgia's unique mobile play, "Cellular 'Cenes," also received first place for best education story. The multi-act play was staged not in the school's auditorium, but rather in the art room, music room and cafeteria to accommodate social distancing.
Julie Murphy, a freelance writer for The Missourian, received first place in the best story about rural life or agriculture category. Her award winning entry, Redeker 'reins' as draft horse champion, shares the story of Michaela Redeker of Daredevil Drafts, in Catawissa, who tours the country demonstrating the Roman riding style, standing atop her horses.
Former Missourian Business and Education Reporter Elena K. Cruz, who recently left the staff for graduate school in London, England, received first place in the best business story category for her story detailing how the local trucking industry had been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Judges celebrated her reporting, writing in their comments that her story "was thorough, informative and a little bit different."
The Missourian's Sports Editor Bill Battle and Sports Reporter Arron Hustead received first place in their division for best sports pages.
Judges in this year's contest applauded Battle's and Hustead's reporting saying, the pages provided "full coverage, great photos and lots for sports fans to pore over."
The Missourian's Editorial Board, which includes Publisher Patricia Miller and Editor Ethan Colbert, received first place for best editorial pages with judges praising the duo for their strongly worded editorials that use statistics to reinforce the editorial's stance.
The Missourian's website, emissourian.com, also received top honors and was recognized as the best news website for weekly newspapers in the state.
Second Place Awards
The Missourian received 14 second-place awards, including best photo illustration for the newspaper's coverage of the wreath laying ceremony at the Missouri Veterans Home and Cemetery in St. James, best coverage of rural life or agriculture, and best news or feature special section, which was the newspaper's bridal section.
The Missourian staff received second place for best breaking news story, for the collaborative effort the staff showed to report on murder charges being filed against Kenneth Avery Jr., a man that police say killed Kristen Edwards in 1987. Former Missourian reporter Kristen Dragotto received second place for her one-on-one interviews with former and current law enforcement officials about this case.
Geoff Folsom, who is The Missourian's Union City Editor and covers Franklin County Government, received second place for his story detailing how family members of the late Bernard Bieker reacted to the news that he was receiving a Congressional Gold Medal, recognizing the heroism that Bieker and other members of the 307th Composite (Provisional) Unit in the Army during World War II displayed. The unit, which was nicknamed after its commander, marched more than 1,000 miles through Japanese-held Burma and climbed over parts of the Himalayan mountains.
Photo Editor Julia Hansen also received second place in the best photo package category for her work, commemorating journalist Neal Moore's cross-country trip using America's rivers.
Hansen also received second place for best news photograph. The judges said this award winning photo showcases "the tension" of the meeting where Washington city officials discussed, and ultimately, voted down a mask mandate. The photo shows Ben Brown, a Washington resident, being ushered from the podium after he attempted to keep speaking despite going over the time limit for public comment.
Features Editor Laura Miserez received two second-place awards, one in the best story about history category and the best story about the outdoors.
Her history story recalls how a Union guitar enthusiast ended up owning a guitar made by the acclaimed Frank Schwarzer, who is best known for his zither instruments and who had a factory in Washington.
Her other award winning story took Missourian readers on a journey across Missouri with Luke Davis, who over the span of a single day bicycled from the west end of the Katy Trail to Machens.
In their comments, the judges praised Miserez for taking readers on the adventure.
"(It) gets the heart beating faster from the first (para)graph. Miserez gave readers the best chance to feel what it was like to ride the Katy Trail, short of clipping in and pedaling it themselves," one judge wrote.
In the best story about rural life or agriculture category, The Missourian staff also received second place. The award was for Mounting Memories, which profiled Brittany Struckhoff, who is one of the few female taxidermists in Missouri.
Sports Editor Bill Battle and Sports Reporter Arron Hustead were both recognized for their sports reporting and photography.
Battle received second place for best sports story for his coverage of the Class 5 District volleyball tournament.
Hustead received second for his entry of "School Song," which shows members of the Washington High School football team celebrating the team's win last season over Ft. Zumwalt South. The photo competed in the best sports feature photo category, where judges complimented Hustead for capturing a photo that shows "almost every player in this photo plainly is exploding with joy."
Hustead also received second for his photo, which showed Midwest Rage batter Jack Schantz being hit by a pitch during an AA game against Pacific.
Third Place Awards
The Missourian received 12 third-place awards including an award for best individual editorials. The Missourian's Senior LifeTimes magazine received third place for best alternative publication.
The Missourian's design staff, which includes Sharon Pruessner, Brenda Klekamp, Patty Brinker, Lori Obermark, Sarah Moore, and Sharon Bargen, received third place for best overall design.
Pruessner also received third place in best information graphic, which accompanied a story detailing medical professionals worries that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a further decline in birth rates.
The Missourian's news staff also received third place honors for its coverage of the Franklin County mask mandate being announced.
Other third place awards bestowed to the paper include former business reporter Elena K. Cruz's coverage of the welding industry and the struggle local employers face to hire more welders.
Features Editor Laura Miserez received third place in the best story about history for her work detailing the renovations of a historic home on Washington's East Main Street.
Judges praised Miserez for showcasing Liz and Luke Cain's "labor of love."
Miserez also received third place for in the best story about religion category for her profile on the life of Barb LaPlant, a well-known educator who taught in area elementary and parochial schools.
Former Missourian reporter Kristen Dragotto received third place for her story profiling — Ben Schroer, Justin Maupin and Luke Herring — three young farmers who are continuing the region's rich tradition of cattle farming.
Sports Editor Bill Battle won two third place awards for his sports photography, including one in best sports feature and best sports photos.
Sports Reporter Arron Hustead received third place for his feature on the Washington High School softball team and how a group of underclassmen were helping lead the team on a 16-game win streak — the longest in the softball program's history.
Honorable Mention
The Missourian received 14 honorable mention awards in this year's contest, including an honorable mention for best photo package, which included dozens of archived photos of swimmers enjoying the original Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
The Missourian's design staff received honorable mention for best front pages. Sarah Moore, one of the page designers, also received an honorable mention for her work on an information graphic, entitled "Remembering This Eventful Year," which detailed the events of 2020.
Moore also received an honorable mention for the design of a photo spread, Craft Craze, which included photos from a painting party hosted at St. Ann's Parish Center.
Features Editor Laura Miserez received honorable mention for her coverage of the Kristen Edwards' killing.
Miserez also received an honorable mention award in the best story about rural life or agriculture for her story of Opal Kamper, who is the matriarch of a five-generation family, including three children, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Miserez's story previewing the annual New Year's Day tours of seven Catholic parishes received an honorable mention in best story about religion.
Photo Editor Julia Hansen received three honorable mention awards, including best photo illustration, or staged photo, for the portrait of Tim Eversole standing outside of his haunted house on Halloween; best feature photo, which showed a group of boaters riding on the Missouri River at sunset; and best news photo, which shows an unidentified Mercy Hospital Washington nurse tending to a patient in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital.
Sports Editor Bill Battle received four honorable mention awards, including one for the best sports columnist, best sports feature photo, and best sports photo. He also received an honorable mention for best sports news story.
Sports Reporter Arron Hustead received an honorable mention for his coverage of Ryan Hoerstkamp, a Washington High School alumnus who signed to play football for the University of Missouri Tigers.