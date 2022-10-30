The Missourian Media Group
Buy Now

A look at The Missourian Media Group's printing plant on Bluff Road in Washington, Mo. 

 Missourian Photo.

Eric Freeman, a veteran of the newspaper industry, recently joined the staff of The Missourian as Director of Circulation. 

“I am happy to have the opportunity to work for a newspaper of such high quality and dedication to the local community. I look forward to working with the amazing team at The Missourian and our loyal readers,” Freeman said.