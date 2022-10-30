Eric Freeman, a veteran of the newspaper industry, recently joined the staff of The Missourian as Director of Circulation.
“I am happy to have the opportunity to work for a newspaper of such high quality and dedication to the local community. I look forward to working with the amazing team at The Missourian and our loyal readers,” Freeman said.
Freemen worked for over 30 years at the Belleville News-Democrat and McClatchy newspapers in a variety of circulation roles, including as Circulation Director. He also worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as Circulation Operations Manager. With McClatchy, he served as the Midwest Regional Director of single copy sales for Kansas City, Belleville, Ft. Worth and Wichita. Most recently, Freemen worked as the Distribution Manager for McBride and Fillner, an Illinois newspaper and magazine delivery provider.
“We are excited to have someone with Eric’s circulation experience on our staff,” said Missourian Co-Publisher Tricia Miller. “We think he will be a huge asset to our readers and our team.”
Freeman holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration with a minor in Marketing from McKendree University.
Also joining The Missourian’s circulation department is Julia Roellig, a native of Washington who will serve as Circulation/Promotions assistant. Julia is a 2019 graduate of East Central College and a member of St. Gertrude Parish.
Freeman and Roellig started in September.
“We think Eric and Julia can improve our customer service,” Miller added. “We are looking at expanding our home delivery effort and are recruiting drivers right now. If anyone is interested in throwing The Missourian to our readers, please contact us.”
For information on subscribing to The Missourian or to apply for a carrier position, call 636-390-3029.