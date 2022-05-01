The Missourian’s advertising and graphic design staff won 10 awards in the 2022 Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives’ Best Ad contest. The results were announced last week at a conference at the Lake of the Ozarks.
“I’m proud to be part of such a great team and it’s definitely a team effort. The sales consultants work collaboratively with the ad designers to produce award-winning, effective ads and advertising campaigns, while our editorial staff does a fantastic job on stories and photos for our special sections. It’s always a nice affirmation when peers see the quality in your product,”said Jeanine York, who has been with The Missourian for 28 years, including nearly 8 years as the paper’s advertising sales director. She has helped the newspaper win more than 110 advertising awards since 2010.
“It’s wonderful to see the creativity and collaboration of The Missourian staff recognized statewide, but it’s even better to be a part of it every day,” said Patricia Miller, The Missourian’s publisher. “We have a terrific team at this newspaper.”
Awards won by The Missourian’s newsroom, which last year received the coveted Gold Cup for excellence in journalism, will not be announced until mid-September.
According to Missouri Press Association’s contest coordinator Kristie Fortier, there were more than 600 entries in this year’s advertising contest, making it competitive in each category. The Missourian, which competed along with the state’s largest weekly newspapers, won two first-place awards, six second-place awards, and two honorable mentions.
First Place
The Missourian’s advertisement about the company’s relocation from West Main Street to Bluff Road received first place in the “Best Single House Ad” category. This advertisement was created by Jeanine York and Sarah Moore, who works as a graphic designer at The Missourian.
Altemueller Jewelry’s yuletide advertisement promoting Christmas shopping received first place in the “Best Ad Smaller Than A Full Page, But Bigger Than A Quarter-Page Ad.” Mary Rayfield, The Missourian’s multimedia sales coordinator, was responsible for this advertisement.
Second Place
ELS Properties’ advertisement promoting the Shoe Factory Lofts received second place in the “Best Full Page” category. The advertisement was designed by Moore, who also finished second in the “Best Ad Designer” category.
York also received second place in the “Best Single House Ad” category for the ad she created celebrating the college graduations of Missourian Photo Editor Julia Hansen and former Missourian staff members Laura Miserez, Elena K. Cruz and Nicole Schroeder. The staff members’ 2020 graduation ceremony at the University of Missouri had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was not held until 2021.
Rayfield received second place in the “Best Newspaper Produced Insert” for the sales circular designed for Altemueller Jewelry.
Rayfield and York also received second place for “Best Shared Ad,” which highlighted The Missourian’s Holiday Shopping Guide.
The Missourian’s Bridal Showcase publication received second place for “Best Special Section.”
Honorable Mention
York received honorable mention in the category “Most Creative Use of Full Color” for her advertisement promoting Sisterchicks Flowers & More of Union.
The Missourian’s advertising staff, which includes Stephanie Fitzgerald, multimedia sales and digital advertising coordinator; Meghan Knight, legal advertisement coordinator; Carolyn Rose, classified coordinator; Rayfield, and York, also received an honorable mention for the newspaper’s classified section. The Maryland, Delaware and D.C. Press Association judged the entries.