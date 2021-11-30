Flu season is here, and although national health officials are bracing for an intense season, Mercy Hospital Washington executives said they are seeing low levels of influenza right now.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases are concerned that influenza and COVID-19 could combine for a “twindemic,” as reported by The Associated Press and other national outlets. Their worry is that measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, also mitigated the spread of influenza last year, leading people to build less natural immunity to the virus than usual. This year, many of those health measures are no longer in place, meaning people lack the protection of both health measures and natural immunity.
The CDC recommends a flu vaccine for almost everyone, even those as young as 6 months. Influenza is especially dangerous for older adults; children ages 5 and under; people with chronic health problems such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease; and those who are pregnant.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, took a less worried tone. “The CDC does a very good job every single year doing surveillance on influenza,” she said, “and what they are seeing so far is, with the exception of New Mexico, which has a high rate of influenza rate now, every other state, including Missouri, is at a low level of influenza activity.”
Mohart said Mercy Hospital Washington has not seen any hospitalizations of influenza patients.
She said there are two main types of influenza, flu A and flu B, and that across the U.S., health officials are seeing a roughly equal number of cases of each.
Influenza is not tracked locally, and data is not broken down by county or municipality.
She also noted that although last year not many people contracted influenza, people have been building immunity against it for far longer than just since 2020.
“I will say that most influenza strains A and B, they have been circulating in the human population for far, far longer than this coronavirus has,” Mohart said. “So there has been much, much, much greater herd immunity, and vaccination rates for influenza historically are pretty decent.”
She said a lot of how this flu season will go depends on how good of a match this year’s influenza vaccine is with the A and B strains that are circulating.