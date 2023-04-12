State Senator Jill Carter

State Sen. Jill Carter speaks to the media surrounded by local sheriffs from around the state and a handful of GOP senators on April 5, 2023. 

 Jason Hancock/Missouri Independent

A Senate committee heard proposed legislation Wednesday that would enshrine the role of county sheriff’s departments into the state constitution.

The resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 42, was introduced to the Senate Committee on General Laws by Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby. If enacted into law, it would make it impossible for a sheriff’s department to be shut down and would assert the sheriff’s authority over state and federal jurisdiction.