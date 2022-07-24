An autopsy will be performed following the death of a 33-year-old inmate at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Shelby Smith was pronounced dead Monday, July 18. He was serving a four-year sentence for one count of first-degree vehicle tampering and a four-year sentence for one count of unlawful possession, transporting and sale of an illegal weapon. Both charges originated within Johnson County, which is east of Kansas City.