'Weeding out the facts'
Missouri Poison Center Community Outreach Coordinator Amanda Ruback presents data from the center about children under five years old exposed to cannabis.

With overall marijuana sales in Missouri hitting the $1 billion mark at the beginning of May, the Missouri Poison Center is seeing an increase in children accidentally consuming cannabis across the state.

On Wednesday evening, members of the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition hosted a community forum, “Weeding Out the Facts,” at East Central College. Officials discussed myths versus facts about cannabis usage among children. Amanda Ruback, outreach coordinator with Missouri Poison Center, presented data concerning the number of cases the center had received about children ages 5 and under ingesting cannabis in some form.

