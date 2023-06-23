With overall marijuana sales in Missouri hitting the $1 billion mark at the beginning of May, the Missouri Poison Center is seeing an increase in children accidentally consuming cannabis across the state.
On Wednesday evening, members of the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition hosted a community forum, “Weeding Out the Facts,” at East Central College. Officials discussed myths versus facts about cannabis usage among children. Amanda Ruback, outreach coordinator with Missouri Poison Center, presented data concerning the number of cases the center had received about children ages 5 and under ingesting cannabis in some form.
“In 2022, we had 125 cases (in Missouri),” Ruback said. “We are over 125 (cases) for 2023.”
Ruback said 30 percent of the calls the center receives are from nurses or doctors at hospitals where the children are brought after being exposed to dangerous amounts of the drug.
A lot of people, she said, assume cannabis affects children or toddlers the same way it would affect adults giving them a type of “mellow” high. But with so many edible cannabis products on the market that look like candy, if children discover them, Ruback said, they end up eating a lot.
“When the kids are showing up in hospitals after ingesting cannabis, they are very ill-appearing because they have had a lot and the effects are delayed,” she said.
Some of the reactions to a cannabis overexposure have been seizures, racing heart rate, difficulty breathing, slurred speech and more, Ruback said. She added that some of the children needed to be put on ventilators.
Luckily, none of the cases have resulted in deaths.
Ruback said there’s no data being collected about the long term effects of overexposure among children.
HOPE Program Director Julie Hook said one of HOPE’s goals for next year is to buy locking devices and work with dispensaries on encouraging consumers to lock up the products.
Hook said talking to adults about how they interact with cannabis around children is important because children so often mimic what adults do.
The community forum drew an audience of 20 people, from teenagers to senior citizens.
“I think it’s great to see community involvement and asking and trying to gain information about cannabis in our communities,” Ruback told The Missourian. “We all want to do the same thing, which is keep our kids safe.”
