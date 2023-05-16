To honor service members, Missouri State Parks is offering free park admission to members of the military and their families this summer.
Starting Saturday, May 20 through Monday Sept. 4, as part of the Blue Star Museums program, active-duty military personnel and their families can receive free admission to Missouri State Parks system’s museums and historic sites by showing their military ID.
The Blue Star Museums program is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, U.S. Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across the nation. For more information on Missouri State Parks participating in the Blue Star Program, visit mostateparks.com/page/69416/blue-star-museums-program.
In addition to participating in the Blue Star Museums program, Missouri State Parks also is offering a military camping discount. Active-duty military and veterans can receive a $2 discount all year at state parks campgrounds. The military discount will be given to retired, veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel, by showing a military or veteran identification. For additional information about the military camping discount and 2023 camping rates, visit mostateparks.com/page/83631/missouri-state-parks-honors-veterans.