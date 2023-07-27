Missouri has seen stronger manufacturing employment growth than the national average since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Missouri added 30,000 net new jobs in manufacturing between 2010 and 2022, said Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership LLC.
“The change in manufacturing jobs over the last 12 years has been a real resurgence that not a lot of people were predicting,” Abernathy said in a Missouri Chamber news release. “We’ve seen a manufacturing renaissance that we think is just going to get stronger as we go forward.”
Missouri’s manufacturing growth has even continued since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Missouri Chamber’s quarterly economic report, manufacturing employment has increased by 5.7 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, compared to 1.6 percent nationally.
“That growth has slowed down a bit over the past year but remains strong with manufacturing employment growing by 3.5 percent in Missouri from May 2022 to May 2023, compared to national growth of 1.5 percent,” said Megan Davis, director of communications for the Missouri Chamber.
The St. Louis region, as well as St. Joseph, is still lagging behind the rest of the state, according to the Missouri Chamber. Joplin and Springfield have seen “strong employment growth” since 2020, while Kansas City, Jefferson City and Columbia have made a “big comeback” in the last year.
An “antiquated” idea of what manufacturing looks like remains with many people, added Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber.
“Today’s manufacturing jobs are some of the most high-tech and high-paying,” he said. “Missouri’s heritage was built on making things, and we are excited to see our state take the lead in bringing these opportunities back.”
With unemployment remaining near record lows, Abernathy said finding labor will continue to be an issue, adding that Missouri has outperformed the rest of the country in construction and financial services, along with manufacturing employment.
“In certain sectors, Missouri seems to have found its footing for future growth,” Abernathy said.
