ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the stabbing deaths of two women and a 7-year-old boy nine years ago.
Prosecutors in Warren County sought the death penalty for Shawn Kavanagh, 32, but Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey on Tuesday sentenced him to four consecutive life terms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the sentence prompted sobs in the courtroom that was filled with family and friends from both sides.
Navarro-McKelvey said Kavanagh’s decision to call 911, his confession and evidence of mental disorders led her to the lesser sentence.
“Today I’m going to give you what you don’t deserve,” she told Kavanagh. “I’m going to give you mercy.”
Kavanagh and his then-wife, Jessica Powell, had planned to be together for Valentine's Day in 2014, but she backed out. Kavanagh tracked her down at the trailer home of Powell's friend. He stabbed Powell, 22-year-old Tara Lynn Fifer and 29-year-old Lexy Vandiver, along with Vandiver's 7-year-old son, Mason, and her 18-month-old daughter.
Powell and Vandiver's daughter survived.
Followign three days of testimony and arguments, Kavanagh was found guilty by Navarro-McKelvey on March 23. Since the trial phase of the case, Navarro-McKelvey had deliberated on what punishment Kavanagh should receive.
With a courtroom split between family and friends for Kavanagh and the murder victims, the judge stated she believed the fatal stabbings were premeditated but also believed Kavanagh’s rage had been caused by a psychotic disorder that his attorneys argued Kavanagh suffered from during the trial.
“If you are truly a religious person, you will atone for the evil you have done,” Navarro-McKelvey told Kavanagh.
The judge’s decision left family and friends of the victims heartbroken as they shared tears outside the courtroom.
“He doesn’t deserve to live,” said Heather Vandiver, sister-in-law of Lexy Vandiver. “He stabbed a little boy. He deserves to die.”
Warren County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly King was also disappointed with the punishment.
“As (Navarro-McKelvey) stated in the hearing, if any case deserves the death penalty, this is the case,” King said. “Justice has been too long coming for these victims and their families. I can only hope the families can now put this part of these horrific crimes behind them and move forward with their lives.
“I sincerely appreciate the work of our first responders, the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office, and the cooperation and patience of the victims’ families. Without their efforts, we could not have prosecuted this case.”
King added, "As disappointing as the verdict is, Mr. Kavanagh will spend the rest of his life in prison."
Kavanagh spoke during Tuesday’s hearing, saying there was no one else to blame but him and admitting the murders were a “horrific act.”
“I’ve done so much damage and all I can say is, 'I’m sorry,’ ” Kavanagh said.
Tuesday’s sentencing concluded a lengthy case that has been mired in delays for nine years for a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, attorney turnover, medical conditions and other circumstances. The case was heard in St. Charles County after Kavanagh requested a change of venue and waived his right to a jury trial.
The Warren County Record also contributed to this report.