Legislation allowing students to transfer to school districts outside the ones they live in was narrowly approved by the Missouri House this week, despite two dozen Republicans, including area representatives, joining Democrats in opposing the bill.

Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, and Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, both said in interviews Thursday they opposed House Bill 253, which was sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, over concerns about the measure’s funding structure and the possibility it could lead to the consolidation of rural school districts.