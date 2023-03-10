Legislation allowing students to transfer to school districts outside the ones they live in was narrowly approved by the Missouri House this week, despite two dozen Republicans, including area representatives, joining Democrats in opposing the bill.
Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, and Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, both said in interviews Thursday they opposed House Bill 253, which was sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, over concerns about the measure’s funding structure and the possibility it could lead to the consolidation of rural school districts.
Under the bill, state school funding for a transferring student would follow that student to their new school district, but local property taxes paid by the student’s parents would continue to fund the local school district.
“I don’t feel like the funding mechanism for the bill would work properly,” Marquart said.
Banderman said because the school districts in St. Clair, Union and Pacific receive about half their funding from the state and half from local taxpayers, it made supporting the proposal difficult.
“If a student leaves St. Clair and decides to go to school in Union, the only part that follows that student is the state portion, so Union, if they opted in, would have to pay half of the educational costs of that student, even though they were (from) out of district,” he said.
Banderman added that if public education in Missouri already received a considerably larger share of its funding from the state, it could make it easier to support legislation similar to HB 253, but that making a shift toward greater state funding is also something he’s not sure he can get behind.
“I am afraid that it would become politicized with the winds,” he said. “I like the local control that we have of our school districts.”
Marquart noted that HB 253 caps the number of students that can transfer out of a district at 3 percent of the previous year’s enrollment. Despite that limit, however, he said there is nothing to stop the maximum number of students from transferring out of a district each year, until after several years, the transfers would have a significant impact on the district’s student population.
“I just feel like the state would not be providing adequate resources to those school districts, especially while they’re deteriorating,” he said.
Banderman gave an example of how this could play out locally in Franklin County school districts.
“The positioning of our districts, we’re not dealing with just a competitive disadvantage with some of the schools in our area, we’re also in what I would call a magic window of convenience toward St. Louis,” he said.
“So it would be very easy if some school districts on the way into St. Louis, say from Eureka on in, would open their rolls up to some spots, and there would be some people here that are currently paying money for before-school care. It would be very, I think, appetizing for them just to drop their kid off in one of those areas on the way through to work and save themselves some money.”
Banderman said one factor in his decision to vote against HB 253 was that the school boards and superintendents in his legislative district opposed it. Besides Union R-XI, St. Clair R-XIII, and Meramec Valley R-III, other Franklin County school districts including Washington and New Haven also did not support the bill.
“While friendly competition to make each other better is welcome in education, Open Enrollment will create competition among schools to recruit students, especially in sports,” Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart said in an email. “In addition, this need for recruitment will divert money from the classroom to spend on marketing material for other communities.”
Kephart also pointed to other potential problems including issues with funding, transportation and special education.
“We would expect less community support and parent involvement if this bill passes,” she said. “If our students and families are not living near their schools, they are less likely to support ballot measures and regular school activities.”
The Union R-XI, Meramec Valley R-III and Washington school boards each approved resolutions saying “no credible research shows that open enrollment improves student achievement” and “open enrollment will result in a significant adverse financial impact on public schools” prior to this week’s House vote.
“Many legislators voting for open enrollment received hundreds of thousands of dollars from out-of-state charter-funded, charter-backed organizations,” Meramec Valley R-III Superintendent Carrie Schwierjohn added in an email.
Banderman said that in the interest of full disclosure he should note that his wife is a school principal in Lonedell, outside his legislative district, but said that didn’t affect his vote. One thing he said did influence his decision, though, was that he did not hear much from local supporters of the bill who would be directly impacted.
“I’ve been checking my emails pretty heavily over the last month,” Banderman said. “Not a single parent or student from District 119 reached out to me in favor of this bill, so that weighed on me also.”
Despite opposing the bill, both Marquart and Banderman said they empathize with parents who would like to send their children to schools outside the district where they live.
“On the surface, I’m not totally opposed to that concept,” said Marquart.
Following its approval by the House this week, open enrollment legislation will still have to be approved by the Missouri Senate. The Senate won’t take up the bill until after March 20 when senators return to session after Spring Break. It would still have to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson to become law.