Deer with chronic wasting disease
A white-tailed deer with chronic wasting disease (CWD).

 Submitted photo.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced its latest chronic wasting disease numbers, and of the 23 counties statewide where CWD cases were found since last July, Franklin County topped the list with the most cases the county has ever seen in one year.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal prion disease that affects deer, with symptoms including drastic weight loss, stumbling and listlessness. Although no CWD cases have been reported in humans, some studies have raised concerns about risks to people.