Rick Ankiel sign (copy)
From left, Carol and Bill Winkler share a conversation with Rick Ankiel as he signs a copy of his book "The Phenomenon" at the Missouri Book Festival keynote event Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Washington High School. Festival organizers have said the event will not return in 2023.  

 Missourian Photo/Reid Glenn

The Missouri Book Festival is taking a hiatus. 

“It will be returning in 2024,” said Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell, who broke the news that the festival would not be returning in 2023 during the Washington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening. 