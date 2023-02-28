The Missouri Book Festival is taking a hiatus.
“It will be returning in 2024,” said Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell, who broke the news that the festival would not be returning in 2023 during the Washington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening.
“Obviously there is some disappointment that we couldn’t do it again this year,” Appell told The Missourian after the meeting. The inaugural one-day festival, which drew an estimated 3,000 people to downtown Washington, garnered “overwhelmingly positive responses.” The event featured presentations from authors, publishers, booksellers, librarians and other literary figures, as well as interactive programming, including most notably, a soap box derby on Cedar Street and a presentation from Rev. Dominic Garramone, who is known as “The Bread Monk,” after hosting a cooking show on PBS from 1999 to 2001 and writing nine cookbooks.
The festival was sponsored by the Missouri Humanities Council, the Library of Congress’ Center for the Book, St. Louis book publisher Reedy Press, and a local team of volunteers. Appell said the planning committee has undergone a restructuring because last year’s event required a “super-human effort from one or two people.”
“We feel that we will have a more effective staffing structure that won’t require a Herculean effort from anyone and that with this restructuring that can continue to keep this festival going year after year,” Appell said.
When the festival returns in 2024, the planning committee will include representatives from the Washington Public Library, East Central College, Scenic Regional Library and Reedy Press.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell said he was eager to be a part of the festival.
“Last year’s event was so amazing. I thought it was such a great concept and we definitely want to see it happen again,” Campbell said. “Ideally, we want to be able to do this festival year after year.”
He said in the months leading up to the festival in 2024, the planning committee will be working to secure $10,000 in grant funding from the Missouri Humanities Council.
The structure won’t be the only change that the festival’s organizers make, Appell said.
“We are also moving the date of the festival to September,” said Appell, who added that no official date had been set yet. It was previously held in August.
Even without the Missouri Book Festival, Appell said the library’s calendar of programs remains robust.
Family Reading Night is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 3. The event, which will be held at Washington Middle School, is sponsored by the library, the Community Literacy Foundation, the Washington School District, the Friends of the Library organization and the Washington Optimist Club.
The event kicks off with a presentation from picture book author and illustrator Colter Jackson sharing their book, “Rhino Suit.”
Then, author and historian Tim Grove will be in Washington on March 7 to answer questions about his 20 years working at the famed Smithsonian museum in Washington, D.C. During his tenure, he worked at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. He also previously worked for the Missouri Historical Society and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in Virginia.
The event featuring Grove will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Washington City Hall’s council chambers.