The first annual Missouri Book Festival has filled up the streets of downtown Washington this weekend as authors, booksellers, librarians and others are celebrating their love of reading.
"We hope this book festival will spark a passion for reading and inspire a new generation of lifelong learners," said Ashley Beard-Fosnow, executive director of Missouri Humanities, one of the festivals organizers. "There is magic in the air."
Put on by Missouri Humanities, the Library of Congress Center for the Book and Reedy Press, the event features a number of festivities that celebrate books. Those festivities include a soap box derby, which organizers hope inspire people to read books on automotive history, and a cooking presentation by the author of a cook book.
After Friday night's keynote address from St. Louis Cardinals legend Rick Ankiel, the festival began in full force Saturday morning.
The first presenter Saturday morning was Fr. Dominic Garramone, also known as "the bread monk."
Garramone, an ordained monk with the Saint Bede Abbey in Peru, Illinois, was the host of the PBS cooking show "Breaking Bread with Father Dominic" from 1999 to 2001, and has written nine cookbooks.
"Bread brings people together," Garramone said during his presentation. "It's what you do when you have company, you break bread together."
On the festival's main stage, set up in the parking lot of the Washington Public Library, Garramone did a demonstration of how to make scones and answered the audience's questions about how to bake. He then gave out samples of those scones and signed copies of his cookbooks.
"This was a really good crowd," Garramone said. "They were really responsive. I think they asked really intelligent questions."
One atendee was absolutely giddy to meet Garramone after the show.
"I've wanted to see him forever," said Katherine hamby, a self-described massive fan. "When his show was on I was a horrible, horrible cook. I could barely even make hamburger helper. I just wanted to give up, but I saw his show and here he was so confident and it helped me learn how to cook."