Supernatural spines
Buy Now

Brett Biaggio, left, and Payton Morgan stand in front of their book displays at the Scenic Regional Library Pacific Branch Author Meet and Greet April 25. Both Biaggio and Morgan read snippets from their young adult, paranormal novels.

 Missourian photo/Antjea Wolff.

Two young adult fiction authors Brett Biaggio, of Pacific, and Payton Morgan, of Columbia, held a meet and greet at the Scenic Regional Library Pacific Branch last week.

Biaggio, author of “Pacific Prep Bloodlines,” said he started writing the book after his best friend passed away in 2013. At the time, he lived in St. Louis, and one day, while visiting Blackburn Park in Pacific, he began daydreaming and inspiration struck, he said.