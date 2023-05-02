Two young adult fiction authors Brett Biaggio, of Pacific, and Payton Morgan, of Columbia, held a meet and greet at the Scenic Regional Library Pacific Branch last week.
Biaggio, author of “Pacific Prep Bloodlines,” said he started writing the book after his best friend passed away in 2013. At the time, he lived in St. Louis, and one day, while visiting Blackburn Park in Pacific, he began daydreaming and inspiration struck, he said.
“It’s just this perfect little town,” he said. “And I could literally see all the characters doing things around the town. So I started writing it down.”
Biaggio’s friend who passed loved to read, especially books like “Twilight, which, he said, he often teased her about. He decided to write young adult characters with a supernatural background as a way to honor her.
After writing the first few paragraphs, Biaggio said it was the first time he realized that he really enjoyed writing. Having been a business major in college, he never took specific English courses or had done any other creative writing.
“I thought it was just going to be something I was just doing to heal after losing my best friend,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Maybe I could publish this and honor her that way’.”
Within a year of his writing journey, Biaggio decided to move to Pacific to make his book more authentic.
In 2017, Biaggio self-published “The Cursed Jackson Green,” but, in 2020, he rewrote the book, by changing the character’s ages, adding a fourth part, and reworking the title to “Pacific Prep Bloodlines.”
“Pacific Prep Bloodlines” follows three high school students, as they begin to experience paranormal occurrences around their town.
Biaggio said he donates most of his royalties to suicide prevention efforts as well as Wreaths Across America.
His second book, “Life From Death,” which has similar supernatural themes, will be released in July, and Biaggio said he has more in the works, such as a novel about a soldier who comes home to Missouri with memory loss.
“I try to keep my novels based here,” he said. “I think that people don’t realize how lucky we are to live here.”
Biaggio met Morgan through mutual acquaintances while Morgan was working on “The Video.” Morgan said Biaggio was very supportive of his goal of publishing his book, and that he showed him the ropes of promoting his book. Morgan, who is a substitute teacher for several schools in Columbia, said his love of writing ignited when he met his fiance who loved to read. He said his interest in the paranormal started from a young age as he grew up in a haunted house.
Inspiration for “The Video,” Morgan said, sprung from his interest in YouTube videos and television shows like “Stranger Things.”
“If you like ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Goonies’, this is the book for you,” Morgan said.
Set in rural Missouri, “The Video” features high school students who, after watching a YouTube video of a man doing a Ouiji board challenge inside Kingston Penitentiary, begin to experience vivid hallucinations and possession. The teenagers band together to figure out how to put an end to the curse.
“When I first started writing I didn’t think it would turn into this,” he said, talking about his newly published novel. “It’s incredible to know I came this far. I’m glad that I did it.”
Morgan said he has been working on a second novel titled “Witch’s Treasure,” which is set to come out in December.
During the meet and greet with both authors at Scenic Regional Library April 25, the two authors compared their writing styles.
“In terms of writing style, I’m a gardener,” Biaggio said. “Stephen King how he explains is that there are gardeners and there’s architects. I’m a gardener. I write and I just pick up where I left off. I have no aim, I just let my subconscious do the work. It does give it a very natural flow.”
“I’m definitely more of an architect,” Morgan said. “I already have a sequel planned out.”
Morgan said he tried writing “gardener-style” with the first part of “Witch’s Treasure,” but he reverted back to planning out the rest of the book.
Morgan said in addition to the sequel, “Reuploaded,” and a stand alone book “Witch’s Treasure, “he has ideas to start some murder mysteries with adult characters.
Biaggio and Morgan said they both get feedback from people saying they could see their books as television shows. He said several people also told him that this was the first book they had been able to sit down and read from cover to cover.
“Pacific Prep Bloodlines” and “The Video” are available on Barnes and Noble’s website, Amazon, and can be checked out from the Scenic Regional Library Pacific Branch.
“It’s been a long road from then till now,” Morgan said. “And I’m grateful that I’m at this point that I can say ‘I wrote this I made this.’”