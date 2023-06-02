There’s no better duo than wine and cheese, which is why McKelvey Vineyards, near Leslie, is hosting the second annual Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival this weekend.

The all-day festival will feature over 20 different varieties of cheese handmade from area cheesemakers. Festivalgoers can sample cheese varieties from Chévre to Gouda, listen to live music, shop local wares and sip wine. Cheese from Homestead Creamery, Terrell Creek Farm, Baetje Farms and Green Dirt Farm will be available.