There’s no better duo than wine and cheese, which is why McKelvey Vineyards, near Leslie, is hosting the second annual Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival this weekend.
The all-day festival will feature over 20 different varieties of cheese handmade from area cheesemakers. Festivalgoers can sample cheese varieties from Chévre to Gouda, listen to live music, shop local wares and sip wine. Cheese from Homestead Creamery, Terrell Creek Farm, Baetje Farms and Green Dirt Farm will be available.
The free portion of the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday during which patrons can sample a variety of goat, sheep and cow milk cheeses. For $25, attendees can have an upgraded experience of visiting the Grazing Tents where they can fix a plate of cheeses and side items and enjoy a glass of wine. A food truck will also be on location selling grilled cheese sandwiches.
McKelvey Vineyards Event Manager Lindsay Hayes said there will definitely be cheeses most people have never tried.
“I really like Baetje Farms’ fresh Coeur de la Creme that is shaped in a heart,” she said in an email.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., local artisans such as Blue Hive Honey, Pat’s Weaving and Chair Caning, Honey Locust Hills, Mast Farms & Creamery, Breads and Baked goods and Tanglewood Creek Laser will sell their products. Live music will be provided by The Wayward Mountaineers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the manor at the vineyard. The Widowmakers will follow at the barn stage from 2 to 5 p.m and Donneresa will finish the evening in the main pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m.
A Cheese and Spirit Walk will include tastings from Fernweh Distilling Co., Ozark Viking Meadery, and Nobletons Distilling House and cheeses. The walk will start at 5 p.m.
Hayes said this year there will also be an educational element to the festival. Attendees will be able to understand how each milk creates its own flavor and type of cheese.
“We love supporting local farmers and makers at McKelvey and this has always been evident in elements like our menu and the events we put on,” Hayes said. “The Missouri Artisan Cheese Festival is a great example of this, and sharing the craft of cheesemaking that is being done incredibly well right here in our state.”