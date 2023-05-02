Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has withdrawn from defending the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a lawsuit accusing the agency of threatening and harassing video lottery gaming companies, and is now facing increasing criticism for his decision to do so.

Bailey, who has served as the state’s top prosecutor since January after being appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson, is running for election to a full term in 2024. He has accepted campaign contributions in recent months from political action committees tied to Steve Tilley, former Missouri House speaker and lobbyist for the two companies suing the highway patrol, Torch Electronics and Warrenton Oil.