Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has withdrawn from defending the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a lawsuit accusing the agency of threatening and harassing video lottery gaming companies, and is now facing increasing criticism for his decision to do so.
Bailey, who has served as the state’s top prosecutor since January after being appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson, is running for election to a full term in 2024. He has accepted campaign contributions in recent months from political action committees tied to Steve Tilley, former Missouri House speaker and lobbyist for the two companies suing the highway patrol, Torch Electronics and Warrenton Oil.
Scott Pool, a Jefferson City lawyer who regularly represents state agencies in cases where the attorney general’s office cannot due to a conflict of interest, will now represent the MSHP and Department of Public Safety in the case, which was originally filed in Cole County in February 2021.
Torch argues its machines are “no chance” devices that do not count as illegal gambling machines because there is an option to see whether the next result will win a cash prize. Customers need to continue putting money into the machine to see more than one result ahead, however, leading critics to argue they are not significantly different from regular slot machines.
In 2019, the highway patrol began an enforcement effort targeting the Torch devices and referring cases to local prosecutors for alleged violations of state gambling laws, which do not allow slot machines outside of licensed casinos.
The attorney general’s office has had a policy in place since 2014 that it will not accept contributions from companies targeted for investigation. As of mid-April, Bailey’s campaign committee had reportedly raised more than $300,000, including $14,125 contributed by political action committees connected to Tilley. Bailey cited an unspecified conflict of interest as his reason for having to withdraw from defending the MSHP in the Torch and Warrenton Oil suit.
“The attorney general’s office needs to explain what the conflict is, and in particular, whether it’s a conflict of its own making by accepting donations,” according to Kathleen Clark, a law professor specializing in government ethics at Washington University in St. Louis.
“This decision is going to cost the state money to hire private counsel,” Clark told the Missouri Independent. “So it seems to me that taxpayers deserve to know what has caused this conflict of interest, especially if it could have been avoided simply by refusing donations from anyone associated with this lawsuit.”
Bailey’s predecessor, Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, previously returned contributions made in June 2021 by Torch owner Steven Miltenberger and his wife, Sondra Miltenberger, after being criticized for a potential conflict of interest in light of the ongoing litigation.
Although Torch and Warrenton Oil’s lawsuit was filed in Cole County because the defendants are state agencies, a Warrenton Oil convenience store in St. Clair is specifically singled out in the case as a location where MSHP troopers seized three Torch devices, which the suit alleges was done inappropriately. The suit also alleges the MSHP “intimidated and harassed Warrenton Oil convenience stores” elsewhere in Franklin County.
A bench trial in the Cole County case is scheduled to begin July 31. Besides the Torch and Warrenton Oil suit, there are at least two other ongoing cases involving “no chance” machines that also have local connections to Franklin County.
One of these was filed by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker alleging that James McNutt, owner of the Phillips 66 store at 513 N. Service Road in Sullivan, was illegally in possession of three gambling devices in October of 2020. A bench trial in that case is scheduled to begin June 14.
When he was informed in 2021 that Franklin County was accused of harassing and intimidating “no chance” machine operators, Becker reportedly said the allegations were “pretty laughable.”
A third, federal case, meanwhile, filed in March in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri by West Sullivan-based TNT Amusements, Inc., alleges that Torch and Steven and Sondra Miltenberger have caused “irreparable harm” to TNT’s business. TNT, which leases machines such as pool tables, video games, and jukeboxes to gas stations, bars, truck stops and similar establishments, argues that because there is finite space in these businesses, Torch’s machines have “crowded TNT out of the market for potential new business relationships.”
Aside from the ongoing court cases, the status of “no chance” gambling machines has also been an issue the Missouri General Assembly has been working to resolve for several years. There has been little progress on that front, however, as a group of legislators led by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, has insisted that any legalization of sports betting in the state must also legalize video lottery terminals.
Critics of Bailey’s recent decision to withdraw from the Cole County case have also included Will Scharf, a former assistant U.S. attorney who is challenging Bailey in the Republican primary.
“It is ridiculous that taxpayer dollars will now have to be spent on hiring private lawyers to defend the public interest in this litigation because of Bailey’s decision to accept campaign contributions from parties adverse to the state and from their lobbyists,” Adam Moran, spokesman for Scharf, told the Missouri Independent. Scharf’s criticism of Bailey is somewhat complicated, however, by the fact that Torch’s longtime spokesman Gregg Keller serves as a senior adviser for Scharf’s campaign.
Similarly, the Missouri Gaming Association, which represents the state’s 13 licensed casinos and has long advocated for reining in Torch’s machines, is retaining Marc Ellinger as its attorney in the Cole County case, despite Ellinger also serving as treasurer for Bailey’s campaign.
Other critics of Bailey’s withdrawal from the Cole County case include Democrats Elad Gross, a St. Louis government transparency advocate running for attorney general, who has said Bailey “has compromised his entire office on this issue,” and Sarah Unsicker, a state representative from Shrewsbury, who has said Bailey should return campaign donations if they came with strings attached.
Even before Bailey’s April 19 withdrawal from the case, there were signs that he would not aggressively pursue action against “no chance” machines. Despite his office representing the MSHP in the Cole County case at the time, Bailey said shortly after he took office in January that the unregulated machines were “an issue that’s up to local law enforcement investigators and local prosecutors,” or else up to the state legislature to clarify the machines’ legal status.