The days-long search for a missing Washington teen, who police said ran away from home sometime on Thursday, ended Saturday morning.
Taylor Usher, who was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance, was spotted in the Walmart Supercenter in Union. A shopper at Walmart spotted Usher, who is now 17, and called police.
Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said Union police officials responded to the scene and found Usher. She has since been reunited with her parents, according to Sitzes.
Law enforcement officials had been looking for Usher since her disappearance was discovered Thursday.
“The last time her father saw her was about 9:30 p.m. in the home on the night of Nov. 2,” said Sitzes, who is the department’s public information officer. Sitzes said the girl’s father didn’t discover that his daughter was missing until he returned home from work the following day.
Union police also found Thomas Fleming at the Walmart. Usher was believed to have been in the company of Fleming, 20, who police have described as a friend to the girl.
Sitzes said there are no criminal charges facing Fleming at this time.
Editor's Note: In Missouri, there are 586 missing adults and 657 missing children. Please check the online database to see if you may know someone or know something that can help reunite these individuals with their families. If you think you have information that may help in one of these cases, please consider calling your local law enforcement agency.