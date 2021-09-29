A 10-year-old Washington child was found Wednesday after having gone missing earlier in the day, said Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, who is the department's public information officer.
The girl had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Steutermann Road. She was found a little before 12 p.m. behind the former Puzzle Pieces Daycare on Dawn Street by a Washington police officer doing a foot search of the area.
“She was in a disagreement with her guardian and parents,” Sitzes said. However, he said there were no signs of foul play.
The girl had been missing for over two hours.
“Due to the circumstances, we felt it necessary to find her,” Sitzes said. The department sent out a Code Red alert and dispatched officers to find her.