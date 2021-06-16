River Sirens Hotel on Main Street in Washington is cleaning up Wednesday after a small fire broke out in room 202 Tuesday evening.
Co-owner Chad Greife-Wetenhall said the fire is believed to have started after a rag was left on top of the stove, which was left on. The nearby coffee pot and rag were the only things in flames, but the rest of the room was filled with smoke, he said.
When the smoke alarm company called to alert the owners, the Villa Ridge resident said he was already on his way after seeing smoke in the hallway on a security camera. He arrived shortly after 10 p.m. and met the fire department there. He said the fire was quickly put out, and he was back at home by 11 p.m.
The hotel’s roughly 20 guests were evacuated as a precaution, although Greife-Wetenhall said room 202 was ultimately the only one affected. The guests in that room were out at the time of the fire, he said.
“The nice thing is that all of the processes worked,” he said. “We really confined it to the one room and are just cleaning today to get the smoke smell out.”
The nine-room boutique hotel, which opened April 1, is hoping to welcome guests back to room 202 as early as tomorrow evening. They have already ordered replacement a coffee pot, microwave and convection stovetop. A Rainbow Cleaning System oxidation machine will be used Wednesday to clean any remaining smoke from the air. Greife-Wetenhall said he doesn’t expect damage costs to exceed the hotel’s $1,000 deductible.
He said, “We expect to have the room back in 24 hours.”