After nearly 30 years of practice in Washington, orthodontist Jacqueline Miller, of Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists, is retiring.
Miller started her career at her father, Dr. Frank Miller’s practice, Tri County Orthodontics in 1993. She later took it over, and then merged with Dr. Kevin Walde’s practice in 2015.
Walde said he enjoyed working with Miller, adding that the partnership improved the care of all of their patients.
A St. Francis Borgia Regional High School grad, Miller graduated “With Distinction” from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental School in 1991 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She later received a master’s degree in orthodontics from the University of Nebraska-Medical Center-College of Dentistry.
Earlier this year, Miller earned an online master’s degree in public health from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health, with plans to go into the field of public health as an “encore career,” though she plans to stay in Washington.
“It’s been great to make the connection one-on-one through the years and I’ve been absolutely blessed by my career and all the people I’ve met, but this is my ability to make a greater impact on the health and wellbeing of people,” Miller said.