The city of St. Clair hired Kimberly Miller as its building inspector with altered responsibilities during Monday night’s board of aldermen meeting.
The decision came after considerable debate between aldermen that lasted for weeks.
“This is something that has been going on and on and dragging on and on, and it is hurting us with code enforcement permits and such,” Mayor Cozy Bailey said.
After debating whether to hire Miller as the inspector for the past six weeks, the board decided to table the matter while they sought more applicants. City Administrator Travis Dierker said at the meeting that this yielded 10 more applications. He handed those over to Bailey, who is responsible for nominating a candidate. After the mayor’s nomination, a candidate must receive approval from the board of aldermen via a vote.
Bailey said that, of the 10 candidates, only two responded to a follow-up request for more information. One of the two, she said, was perfect for the position. However, he wanted an additional $18,000 to $20,000 in pay, which the city couldn’t accommodate.
“I know this dead horse is starting to stink a little bit, so I would like to compromise and look at this in another way,” Bailey said. “There was discussion about reconstructing Kimberly Miller’s position. I would like to reconstruct the entire department.”
When former City Inspector Mike Bursey served, he handled both inspections and code enforcement. Bailey proposed that those responsibilities be split into two part-time positions and two employees be hired for those posts, with Miller as department head. Bailey said Miller would then be responsible for training the two new hires.
Ward 1 Alderman Cherie Counts proposed that the department, with Miller as the head, handle only inspections and assign the responsibility of code enforcement to the police department going forward.
The board also considered giving the responsibilities of the departments to private contractors contracted by the city.
The aldermen continued debating these proposals.
“I’ve been sitting here listening to this, and I’ve been listening to it for weeks,” Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland said. “I feel like I’m on the set of ‘Twilight Zone.’”
Viehland said he felt like everyone kept flip-flopping and that there have been good compromises proposed, yet the board was still arguing.
After about an hour of debate, the board voted 3-1 to make Miller the building inspector, and then in a second vote, which ended 4-0, it gave code enforcement responsibilities to the police department. The vote to hire Miller prompted applause from the audience.
Miller’s salary will be $51,000 a year.