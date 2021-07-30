On a tour across Missouri to celebrate the state’s bicentennial, Gov. Mike Parson spoke briefly with The Missourian about Medicaid expansion and Missouri and federal infrastructure funding.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What’s your reaction to and game plan going forward on Medicaid expansion now that the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that a successful ballot measure to expand it is legal?
We’re just going to see what our options are as to how we move forward with this, and we’re in the process of that right now. General counsel’s looking into that. We have a court decision that’ll be made Aug. 6, so I’m going to see how that comes out. (The unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court, where that court will determine what the state must do moving forward.) We just have to figure out how to move forward, one way or the other.
So will you implement Medicaid expansion?
I don’t know yet. I don’t know where the courts will end up. You had a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court that basically says, “Hey, it was on the ballot and passed, and you have to do something about it.” We’ve just got to figure out financially how we’re going to do it. I think that’s what we’re all trying to figure out.
Missouri Senate Bill 262 — which was sponsored by Sen. Dave Schatz of Franklin County and passed earlier this month — provides funding for infrastructure projects across the state of Missouri through a gasoline tax. How are the first of these projects coming?
We’re moving forward every day on projects. As a matter of fact, we have over 250 bridges, and we’ve got about 125 of them completed and another 125 under contract. The important part of the new funding source is that the local levels are going to get about $450 million. That means cities and counties get about $125 million of that. So they’re going to have the opportunity to partner with the state for great things. It’s going to be a win-win across Missouri.
In a proposed federal infrastructure bill being debated in Congress right now, there are 57 projects that, should this be passed, would come to Missouri. Do you have any thoughts on that?
It hasn’t passed yet, so I think it’s pretty premature to even try to anticipate what’s going to be in that bill. So I’ll just see what happens, I think.