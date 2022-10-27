Three years ago, Magnificent Missouri and Forrest Keeling Nursery embarked on a journey to clone the McBaine Burr Oak just outside of Columbia in hopes of preserving the tree’s astonishing genetics.
The McBaine Burr Oak holds the Missouri state record for the oldest living tree. It’s estimated to be between 350 and 400 years old. It stands alone with no other tree within 1,000 feet and measures 90 feet tall, 287 inches in circumference and has a 130-foot spread, according to the National Park Service.
Magnificent Missouri’s co-founders Dan Burkhardt and John McPheeters partnered with Lupe Rios, vice president of production at Forrest Keeling Nursery, of Elsberry, on the conservation project.
The McBaine Burr Oak project was a perfect fit for Magnificent Missouri, which Burkhardt and McPheeters co-founded in 2012 to preserve the Missouri River Valley and the Katy Trail, especially the trail’s last 100 miles from Hermann to the confluence, which boasts America’s longest bike path and its first Viticultural Area.
“We were going to do it for the 30th anniversary of the Katy Trail and then it got derailed by COVID, so we decided then to do it for the 10th anniversary of Magnificent Missouri,” Burkhardt said.
The process started with a conversation between Rios, who is known for his skilled and precise grafting, and Bill Spradley, owner of Trees, Forests and Landscapes in Kirkwood, who has been involved in the care of the McBaine Burr Oak for many years. The two were at a conference in Kansas City in January 2020 when they began discussing reproducing the famous bur oak.
While there are several ways to genetically copy a plant, they chose grafting. They took scion wood from the parent tree and grafted it onto root stock. The process involves taking new growth, making two matching slices on both the scion wood and root stock, making sure to match the cambium up exactly, and taping them together where they will, hopefully, start to grow together.
Several grafts were taken of the McBaine Burr Oak, but the nursery ended up with eight takes, so eight trees.
“They took cuttings not from the actual McBaine tree itself,” Burkhardt said. “But a tree that was earlier cloned from the McBaine tree, so it’s a direct descendant. They did this because the McBaine oak is getting a little elderly, so we wanted to take the cuttings from a younger tree.”
Though the cloning process only takes about a year, the group decided to grow them for two years to allow the trees to get bigger — and now they are each between 6-7 feet tall.
Seven of the eight trees have been or will be planted around central Missouri, with the first planted in Treloar and Washington on Oct. 22. The others have or will find homes in Marthasville, Treloar, Forest Park in St. Louis, the new Rock Island Trail when it opens, Pleasant Hill and Confluence Point State Park.
Forrest Keeling Nursery will keep the last tree to preserve its genetics and make other copies, if and when needed.
“The McBaine Burr Oak is a magnificent tree,” said Kim Lovelance-Hainsfurthr, president of Forrest Keeling Nursery. “Missouri has a lot of champion trees, but the McBaine Oak is nostalgic. It’s in a state of decline. It’s next to a paved road which is tough on the root system, it got struck by lightning and was on fire. So the idea is to preserve these genetics and keep a legacy going.”
Area environmentalists were enthusiastic about the project.
“That McBaine Burr Oak is such an icon for Missouri,” said Mike Smith, a longtime Washington environmentalist, who helped find a home for one of the trees at Rennick Riverfront Park.
“Now we just hope for the best and hope for another 300 years.”