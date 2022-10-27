Three years ago, Magnificent Missouri and Forrest Keeling Nursery embarked on a journey to clone the McBaine Burr Oak just outside of Columbia in hopes of preserving the tree’s astonishing genetics.

The McBaine Burr Oak holds the Missouri state record for the oldest living tree. It’s estimated to be between 350 and 400 years old. It stands alone with no other tree within 1,000 feet and measures 90 feet tall, 287 inches in circumference and has a 130-foot spread, according to the National Park Service.  