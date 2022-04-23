Company's CEO says he sees 'bright future' for Midwest Roots in Washington
Next month, the city of Washington will not only be home to 14,500 people, a corn cob pipe museum and factory, a miniature train museum and one of the state’s largest fairs — but also one of the state’s largest medicinal cannabis manufacturing facilities.
Chris Klein, CEO of Midwest Roots, said the 80,000-square-foot facility he is currently leasing east of Washington on Old Highway 100 is ready to begin production.
“I had to lay idle for a long time because of the availability of (cannabis) flower, but now that the product is more readily available we are ready to move forward,” Klein said.
At its Washington facility, Klein said the company will produce a variety of cannabis products, including pre-rolled joints, vape pens, cannabis-infused edibles and pills.
The products will be sold under the brand name, Olympus Cannabis Co., and should be hitting store shelves at local dispensaries in May, he said. Olympus products will be available for purchase at medical marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and elsewhere in Missouri.
“The really neat thing is that I have relationships with a lot of the dispensary owners,” said Klein, a St. Louis resident who said he has managed a number of nutritional supplement stores across the state. “That’s really opened up a lot of opportunities.”
The rural Washington facility, which was previously used for farm storage, underwent more than $3 million in renovations to be retrofitted for Midwest Roots’ purposes.
“This is a very large-scale facility, likely one of the biggest in the state,” said Klein, who is in talks to buy the building. It is one of 67 cannabis manufacturers across Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Klein and facility manager Scott Hulsey said Washington’s connection to Interstates 44 and 70 made it an ideal location for them when they were evaluating possible sites.
“There are very few buildings that fit the criteria of what we were looking for, in terms of square footage, in terms of work force,” Klein said. “We feel confident that we will be able to get the products we make here to dispensaries across the state in a matter of business days. ... We definitely see a bright future here.”
Inside the facility, Midwest Roots has an industrial-grade kitchen where employees will be able to make the cannabis-infused gummies or edibles, such as chocolates. The kitchen comes equipped with an automated gummy depositor machine, which cost about $165,000, that produces the gummies at a rate of 12,000 per hour. The pill press, which can produce more than 100,000 pills an hour, cost $145,000.
“Initially, it is not a machine that we will be running every day, because we don’t want to flood the market,” Klein said. “Getting it on the shelf is the easy part — it is getting it off the shelf that is the hard part. We are trying to make Olympus products a highly sought-after brand. So everything we do will be gradual.”
One day employees may be making gummies and the next day they may be working to assemble packaging for other products.
“Employees here will need to be very flexible, because they won’t be doing the same thing every day,” Hulsey said.
The company, which plans to hire a limited number of employees initially, would likely see its work force grow to 45 employees if Klein’s efforts to secure a cultivation license from the state are successful. That hiring spree would make Midwest Roots one of the largest cannabis industry employers in the St. Louis region, according to data compiled by the St. Louis Business Journal. With 194 employees, the largest employer, CBD Kraton, of St. Louis, has 16 dispensaries and three manufacturing facilities in the state, according to the Business Journal.
When the state began rolling out its medical cannabis program, Klein sought permits and licenses for a dispensary, cultivator, manufacturer and transportation from the state’s health department, the agency tasked with administering the licenses for the industry.
While he was approved for manufacturing and transportation, Klein’s application was rejected for a dispensary permit and the cultivator’s license he needs to legally grow cannabis at his facility. Reasons for the denials haven’t been made public.
“We filed the appeal in January 2020 and so we are still waiting for my right to present the facts about my application at a hearing with the state,” Klein said.
If the appeal is successful, Klein said a 30,000-square-foot portion of the facility will be used for cultivation.
“Cultivation requires way more people, it is way more labor intensive,” Klein said. Approximately 47 cultivators have been approved by the state health department to operate in Missouri, and the program has an additional 13 cultivator licenses available and not being utilized.
News of Midwest Roots facility beginning production comes as Missouri prepares for a possible vote to legalize recreational cannabis. Supporters of the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative are attempting to gather enough signatures to place the legalization vote on the November ballot. Legalization is expected to generate an additional $60 million to $100 million in state tax revenue that would be used to fund health and criminal justice programs, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
“No one knows how the legalization would impact businesses like ours,” Klein said. “It is certainly going to cause a lot more demand and it is our goal to be ready for that demand.”