Kentucky Derby day in Union was marked with the sound of a bugle’s “first call” and women in decorative hats. But the competitors in Union were a bit smaller than the thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs.
A series of mouse races were held Saturday, May 1, at American Legion Post 297 in Union. Chapter President Tim Dempsey said the races, which also included mouse roulette and plinko games, were part of a fundraiser to help raise $6,000 for Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1402, which is based at Sullivan Airport.
The EAA planned to have a mouse race fundraiser in 2020 but had to cancel it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chapter officials said they were excited to finally be able to bring out the large board in which the mice race, with contestants in the following race “warming up” on hamster wheels below.
Participants bet $2 on the mouse they wanted to win. They also could pay to name the mouse, with some choosing racing-related names such as Secret-A-Rat and other more traditional names such as Piper, who won the first race. The names were expected to become more adult-themed as the night went on.
The winners of the first six races were expected to meet in the final seventh race of the night.
The event drew more than 100 people. Money raised will go toward the EAA’s educational programs as well as upkeep on its new hangar.
EAA officials said they were proud of the $10,000 Ray Aviation Scholarship they are in the process of awarding to a student ages 16-19 at an area school. The scholarship will help the student earn a private pilot’s license.
About $1 million was available for scholarships nationwide among EAA chapters, with only half the chapters qualifying for the scholarships.
The EAA also has a Young Eagles program, which gives a free introductory airplane ride to students ages 8-17. Dempsey said the EAA has given more than 2 million flights nationwide since 1993, with 500 of them from the local chapter in the last 10 years.
“We give them a little bit of information about the airplane and about flying and answer any questions,” said Dave Adams, who takes those interested for rides in his Long-EZ experimental plane.
The group, which has 32 members, looks to spark an interest in flying and create future pilots. Along with people who want to take the free Young Eagles flight, the EAA is always looking for new members.
“You don’t have to be a pilot to be part of the EAA. You just have to love aviation,” Dempsey said.
The EAA and Sons of the American Legion chapters work closely with each other. “We love helping the young men and women of the community,” said Sons of the American Legion Commander Jim LaVenture.